Havencroft Elementary PTO Auction 2026

Starting bid
Value: $100
Gear up for sports, outdoor adventures, and more at SCHEELS!! This gift card can be used toward anything in the store — from athletic gear and shoes to outdoor equipment, clothing, and so much more.
Whether you’re shopping for team sports, camping, hunting, fishing, fitness, or just treating yourself, SCHEELS has something for everyone. This is a must-have item that’s as practical as it is exciting!
Starting bid
Value: $100
Get ready to shop one of the best destinations for sports, outdoor, fitness, and family fun! This gift card can be used toward anything in the store — from athletic gear and shoes to outdoor equipment, clothing, and so much more.
Whether you’re shopping for team sports, camping, hunting, fishing, fitness, or just treating yourself, SCHEELS has something for everyone. This is a must-have item that’s as practical as it is exciting!
Starting bid
Value: $88
Enjoy a wild day of fun with four (4) passes to the Kansas City Zoo! Explore amazing animal exhibits, enjoy family-friendly attractions, and create unforgettable memories at one of Kansas City’s favorite destinations. Valid until 12/31/26
Starting bid
Value: $90
Show your Havencroft pride in style with this awesome Spirit Gift Basket packed with fun and useful items for the whole family! Whether you’re cheering at school events, heading to practice, or just repping your school around town, this bundle has something for everyone.
This basket includes:
Starting bid
Value: $62
Includes 2 Day Climbing Passes + Gear Rental, which means a full day of unlimited climbing, climbing shoes, & harnesses for two! Come and go throughout the day - you can even swing by for a yoga class or steam it out in the sauna!
Starting bid
Value: $60
- 5 CFA food cards (valid for your choice of Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich, Grilled Chicken Sandwich, or 8ct Chick-fil-A nuggets)
exp. 10/31/26
- 1 mini plush cow
- Waffle fries Chick-fil-A ornament
Starting bid
Value: $72
12 free drinks of any type and size. One drink per visit. Use at any of Sweet Tee’s three locations:
- 2036 E Santa Fe., Olathe, KS -
- Indian Creek Library -
- Downtown Olathe Library -
Starting bid
Value: $120
Two (2) ticket vouchers for Level 4 Plaza seats
Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, or Sunday performance ONE of the following 2025 Broadway shows:
Hadestown (June 9 through June 14)
A Beautiful Noise (July 7 through July 14)
Spamalot (August 4 through August 9)
Disney's Newsies (September 8 through September 13)
Starting bid
Value: $60
Reserved Parking Space & 4 reserved, front & center seats during the 2026 Havencroft Fine Arts Fair
Starting bid
Value: $60
Reserved Parking Space & 4 reserved, front & center seats at the 2026 Havencroft 5th Grade Graduation
Starting bid
Value: $100
Treat your fur babies to spa day in a loving, peaceful environment with this $100 gift card. Pups-N-Suds helps you keep your fur babies clean, healthy and happy. Pups-N-Suds - 13511 S Mur-Len Rd #132, Olathe, KS 66062
Starting bid
Value: $25
Sandwiches, pizza, and salads, anyone? It's the Albuquerque Turkey for us, all day, any day.
Starting bid
Value: $25
Did you know Schlotzsky's started in Austin, Texas and the made-to-order menu options still include bold flavors and fresh ingredients? All inspired by the food scene in Austin. Ummm, yum.
Starting bid
Value: $50
This is perfect for LEGO lovers of all ages — whether you’re building your next masterpiece, expanding a collection, or shopping for the ultimate gift.
Starting bid
Value: $90
Get kids moving with the fun and durable Garmin VivoFit Jr. 3 Kids Fitness Tracker in a cool Blue Stars design! This kid-friendly activity tracker helps encourage healthy habits through interactive challenges, games, and activity tracking.
Features include:
-Tracks steps, activity, and sleep
-Interactive app-based adventures and challenges (parent-controlled)
-Chore and reward management features for parents
-Durable, swim-friendly design
-Long-lasting battery (no charging needed!)
Starting bid
Value: $50
Enjoy a fun day (or night!) out at Topgolf with this $50 off gameplay certificate! Perfect for family fun, a date night, or hanging out with friends. Topgolf offers a high-tech driving range experience with games, food, and drinks for all ages and skill levels — no golf experience required!
Valid through 3-31-2026
Starting bid
Value: $55
Enjoy high-flying fun with two (2) Deluxe Passes to Urban Air! These passes include access to a wide variety of attractions such as trampolines, climbing walls, obstacle courses, and more. Perfect for kids, teens, or a family outing!
Starting bid
Value: $80
Enjoy a fun-filled day of learning and play with a Wonderscope Family Pass, good for FREE admission for a family of up to five (5)! Wonderscope offers hands-on, interactive exhibits designed to spark creativity, curiosity, and imagination for children of all ages. A perfect outing for families looking to explore, learn, and play together.
Starting bid
Value - $45
Carry your essentials in style with a custom-made tote from Local Outfitters KC. This high-quality tote features a unique, locally inspired design and durable construction—perfect for everyday errands, school activities, farmers markets, or weekend adventures. A stylish and practical piece that proudly supports a Kansas City and Havencroft family local business.
Starting bid
Starting bid
Value: $18.75
Young Living Christmas Spirit Foaming Handsoap
donated by Debbie Hardy, YL Rep,
[email protected]
Starting bid
Value: $49
Young Living Mighty Pro Kid's Probiotic
donated by Debbie Hardy, YL Rep,
[email protected]
Starting bid
Value: $18.75
Young Living Winter Nights Foaming Handsoap
donated by Debbie Hardy, YL Rep,
[email protected]
Starting bid
Value: $250
Tackle home repairs and improvement projects with ease using a $250 gift certificate from Mr. Handyman. Perfect for a wide range of services—from minor fixes and maintenance to small home improvement projects—this gift certificate helps homeowners get trusted, professional help without the stress.
Starting bid
Value: $100
Enjoy a fun outing at Chicken N Pickle with this awesome experience package that includes:
- One (1) hour of court time
- 4 paddles & ball rental
- Two (2) appetizers
Perfect for a group of friends or family to enjoy some pickleball fun and great food!
Important Booking Info:
Winner must email [email protected] to book, including your top 3 preferred dates/times and which location you’d like to visit.
Must be booked at least 2 weeks in advance.
Starting bid
Value: $75
Enjoy this awesome Starbucks gift bag filled with goodies for the coffee lover in your life! This bundle includes:
- Two (2) 24oz straw cups
- One (1) 16oz tumbler
- Three (3) bags of whole bean coffee
Perfect for home, work, or on-the-go — and a great way to stock up or gift to your favorite coffee fan!
Starting bid
Value: $75
Enjoy a great meal and some fun extras with this Texas Roadhouse gift bag from the Olathe location! This bundle includes:
⭐ A Dinner for 2 voucher (up to $40)
🥜 A bag of Texas Roadhouse Peanuts
🧂 A jar of Texas Roadhouse Steak Seasoning
🥤 A Texas Roadhouse koozie
Perfect for a date night or a fun night out — plus some tasty Texas Roadhouse treats to take home!
Starting bid
Value: $95
Perfect for kids who love to dance and all things pink! Leigh’s School of Dance has generously donated one (1) 6-week dance session, offering a fun and supportive environment for young dancers to learn, move, and express themselves
Starting bid
Value: $60
Everything you need for an unforgettable night of fun! This Game Night Basket is packed with multiple games, sweet treats, candy, popcorn, and a huge popcorn bucket—perfect for family game night, a sleepover, or a friends’ get-together. Just add players and let the fun begin! Donated by our friends at College Church of the Nazarene - 2020 E Sheridan St, Olathe, KS 66062
Starting bid
Value: $80
Add comfort and craftsmanship to your home with a beautiful handmade 66"x52" quilt created by Kathleen. Thoughtfully sewn with care and attention to detail, this one-of-a-kind quilt is perfect for cozy evenings, a decorative bedspread, or a meaningful heirloom piece. A truly special item that reflects time, talent, and heart.
Starting bid
Value: $375
Two hours of fun for up to 20 children - Multiple Rainbow Play Systems available for swinging, jumping, sliding, and climbing - 2 trampolines & basketball court - Party room has paper plates, napkins, & forks included - Refrigerator available to store your cake & goodies Restrictions & Info / Restricciones e Información: - Parties are reserved on Saturdays only & attendees must sign waiver
Starting bid
Value: $40
Bring lasting beauty to your landscape with an Endless Summer® Hydrangea flowering bush. Known for its full blooms and long flowering season, this hydrangea adds vibrant color and classic charm to gardens and outdoor spaces year after year.
🌱 This plant is currently hibernating for the winter but is ready to plant now and will produce beautiful blooms in the spring.
Starting bid
Value: $30
Brighten your landscape with a stunning Hydrangea Arborescens flowering bush! Known for its large, cone-shaped blooms that start a soft white and fade into pink tips and mature beautifully through the season, this hardy hydrangea is a favorite for adding texture, color, and curb appeal to any yard.
🌱 This plant is currently hibernating for the winter but is ready to plant now and will produce gorgeous blooms in the spring.
Starting bid
Value: $220
Kick-start confidence, discipline, and fun with an Olathe Karate Academy Gift Basket! This awesome package is perfect for kids (and grown-ups!) interested in martial arts and includes everything needed to get started in a welcoming and encouraging environment.
What’s Included:
-One (1) 4-week introductory karate class
-One (1) karate uniform (gi)
-One (1) Olathe Karate Academy T-shirt
-One (1) Olathe Karate Academy branded cup
