Havencroft Elementary PTO Auction 2026

$100 Scheels Gift Card #1 item
$100 Scheels Gift Card #1
$30

Starting bid

Value: $100

Gear up for sports, outdoor adventures, and more at SCHEELS!! This gift card can be used toward anything in the store — from athletic gear and shoes to outdoor equipment, clothing, and so much more.

Whether you’re shopping for team sports, camping, hunting, fishing, fitness, or just treating yourself, SCHEELS has something for everyone. This is a must-have item that’s as practical as it is exciting!

$100 Scheels Gift Card #2 item
$100 Scheels Gift Card #2
$30

Starting bid

Value: $100

Get ready to shop one of the best destinations for sports, outdoor, fitness, and family fun! This gift card can be used toward anything in the store — from athletic gear and shoes to outdoor equipment, clothing, and so much more.

Whether you’re shopping for team sports, camping, hunting, fishing, fitness, or just treating yourself, SCHEELS has something for everyone. This is a must-have item that’s as practical as it is exciting!

Kansas City Zoo Passes item
Kansas City Zoo Passes
$35

Starting bid

Value: $88

Enjoy a wild day of fun with four (4) passes to the Kansas City Zoo! Explore amazing animal exhibits, enjoy family-friendly attractions, and create unforgettable memories at one of Kansas City’s favorite destinations. Valid until 12/31/26

Havencroft Spirit Gift Basket item
Havencroft Spirit Gift Basket
$15

Starting bid

Value: $90

Show your Havencroft pride in style with this awesome Spirit Gift Basket packed with fun and useful items for the whole family! Whether you’re cheering at school events, heading to practice, or just repping your school around town, this bundle has something for everyone.

This basket includes:

  • Adult XL hoodie
  • Youth Small t-shirt
  • 2 notebooks
  • Drawstring bag
  • Water bottle
  • Cup
2 Day Climbing Passes + Gear at ROKC item
2 Day Climbing Passes + Gear at ROKC
$30

Starting bid

Value: $62

Includes 2 Day Climbing Passes + Gear Rental, which means a full day of unlimited climbing, climbing shoes, & harnesses for two! Come and go throughout the day - you can even swing by for a yoga class or steam it out in the sauna!

Chick-fil-A Gift Basket item
Chick-fil-A Gift Basket
$15

Starting bid

Value: $60
- 5 CFA food cards (valid for your choice of Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich, Grilled Chicken Sandwich, or 8ct Chick-fil-A nuggets)

exp. 10/31/26
- 1 mini plush cow

- Waffle fries Chick-fil-A ornament

Coffee for a Year at Sweet Tee's item
Coffee for a Year at Sweet Tee's
$35

Starting bid

Value: $72

12 free drinks of any type and size. One drink per visit. Use at any of Sweet Tee’s three locations:
- 2036 E Santa Fe., Olathe, KS -
- Indian Creek Library -
- Downtown Olathe Library -

Starlight Theater Tickets item
Starlight Theater Tickets
$60

Starting bid

Value: $120
Two (2) ticket vouchers for Level 4 Plaza seats
Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, or Sunday performance ONE of the following 2025 Broadway shows:
Hadestown (June 9 through June 14)

A Beautiful Noise (July 7 through July 14)

Spamalot (August 4 through August 9)

Disney's Newsies (September 8 through September 13)

Fine Arts Fair Reserved Parking & Seats item
Fine Arts Fair Reserved Parking & Seats
$10

Starting bid

Value: $60

Reserved Parking Space & 4 reserved, front & center seats during the 2026 Havencroft Fine Arts Fair

5th Grade Graduation Reserved Parking & Seats item
5th Grade Graduation Reserved Parking & Seats
$10

Starting bid

Value: $60

Reserved Parking Space & 4 reserved, front & center seats at the 2026 Havencroft 5th Grade Graduation

Pups-N-Suds $100 Gift Card item
Pups-N-Suds $100 Gift Card
$40

Starting bid

Value: $100

Treat your fur babies to spa day in a loving, peaceful environment with this $100 gift card. Pups-N-Suds helps you keep your fur babies clean, healthy and happy. Pups-N-Suds - 13511 S Mur-Len Rd #132, Olathe, KS 66062

Schlotzsky's $25 Gift Card #1 item
Schlotzsky's $25 Gift Card #1
$10

Starting bid

Value: $25

Sandwiches, pizza, and salads, anyone? It's the Albuquerque Turkey for us, all day, any day.

Schlotzsky's $25 Gift Card #2 item
Schlotzsky's $25 Gift Card #2
$10

Starting bid

Value: $25

Did you know Schlotzsky's started in Austin, Texas and the made-to-order menu options still include bold flavors and fresh ingredients? All inspired by the food scene in Austin. Ummm, yum.

$50 Gift card to the KC Brick Store item
$50 Gift card to the KC Brick Store
$20

Starting bid

Value: $50

This is perfect for LEGO lovers of all ages — whether you’re building your next masterpiece, expanding a collection, or shopping for the ultimate gift.

Garmin VivoFit Jr. 3 Kids Fitness Tracker item
Garmin VivoFit Jr. 3 Kids Fitness Tracker
$35

Starting bid

Value: $90

Get kids moving with the fun and durable Garmin VivoFit Jr. 3 Kids Fitness Tracker in a cool Blue Stars design! This kid-friendly activity tracker helps encourage healthy habits through interactive challenges, games, and activity tracking.

Features include:
-Tracks steps, activity, and sleep
-Interactive app-based adventures and challenges (parent-controlled)
-Chore and reward management features for parents
-Durable, swim-friendly design
-Long-lasting battery (no charging needed!)

Top Golf $50 off Game Play item
Top Golf $50 off Game Play
$20

Starting bid

Value: $50

Enjoy a fun day (or night!) out at Topgolf with this $50 off gameplay certificate! Perfect for family fun, a date night, or hanging out with friends. Topgolf offers a high-tech driving range experience with games, food, and drinks for all ages and skill levels — no golf experience required!


Valid through 3-31-2026

2 Deluxe Passes item
2 Deluxe Passes
$15

Starting bid

Value: $55

Enjoy high-flying fun with two (2) Deluxe Passes to Urban Air! These passes include access to a wide variety of attractions such as trampolines, climbing walls, obstacle courses, and more. Perfect for kids, teens, or a family outing!


Wonderscope Family Pass item
Wonderscope Family Pass
$20

Starting bid

Value: $80

Enjoy a fun-filled day of learning and play with a Wonderscope Family Pass, good for FREE admission for a family of up to five (5)! Wonderscope offers hands-on, interactive exhibits designed to spark creativity, curiosity, and imagination for children of all ages. A perfect outing for families looking to explore, learn, and play together.


Custom Tote bag by Local Outfitters KC item
Custom Tote bag by Local Outfitters KC
$15

Starting bid

Value - $45

Carry your essentials in style with a custom-made tote from Local Outfitters KC. This high-quality tote features a unique, locally inspired design and durable construction—perfect for everyday errands, school activities, farmers markets, or weekend adventures. A stylish and practical piece that proudly supports a Kansas City and Havencroft family local business.


Young Living Bath & Shower Gel item
Young Living Bath & Shower Gel
$10

Starting bid

Value: $31

Sensations Bath & Shower Gel + Loofah donated by Debbie Hardy, YL Rep,
[email protected]

Young Living Foaming Handsoap item
Young Living Foaming Handsoap
$5

Starting bid

Value: $18.75

Young Living Christmas Spirit Foaming Handsoap

donated by Debbie Hardy, YL Rep,
[email protected]

Young Living KidScents Kid's Probiotic item
Young Living KidScents Kid's Probiotic
$15

Starting bid

Value: $49

Young Living Mighty Pro Kid's Probiotic

donated by Debbie Hardy, YL Rep,
[email protected]

Young Living Foaming Handsoap item
Young Living Foaming Handsoap
$5

Starting bid

Value: $18.75

Young Living Winter Nights Foaming Handsoap

donated by Debbie Hardy, YL Rep,
[email protected]

Mr. Handyman Gift Certificate item
Mr. Handyman Gift Certificate
$100

Starting bid

Value: $250

Tackle home repairs and improvement projects with ease using a $250 gift certificate from Mr. Handyman. Perfect for a wide range of services—from minor fixes and maintenance to small home improvement projects—this gift certificate helps homeowners get trusted, professional help without the stress.

Chicken N Pickle item
Chicken N Pickle
$40

Starting bid

Value: $100

Enjoy a fun outing at Chicken N Pickle with this awesome experience package that includes:

- One (1) hour of court time
- 4 paddles & ball rental

- Two (2) appetizers

Perfect for a group of friends or family to enjoy some pickleball fun and great food!

Important Booking Info:
Winner must email [email protected] to book, including your top 3 preferred dates/times and which location you’d like to visit.

Must be booked at least 2 weeks in advance.

Starbucks Drinkware and Coffee Bundle item
Starbucks Drinkware and Coffee Bundle
$30

Starting bid

Value: $75

Enjoy this awesome Starbucks gift bag filled with goodies for the coffee lover in your life! This bundle includes:

- Two (2) 24oz straw cups
- One (1) 16oz tumbler
- Three (3) bags of whole bean coffee

Perfect for home, work, or on-the-go — and a great way to stock up or gift to your favorite coffee fan!

Texas Roadhouse Gift Bag item
Texas Roadhouse Gift Bag
$25

Starting bid

Value: $75

Enjoy a great meal and some fun extras with this Texas Roadhouse gift bag from the Olathe location! This bundle includes:

⭐ A Dinner for 2 voucher (up to $40)
🥜 A bag of Texas Roadhouse Peanuts
🧂 A jar of Texas Roadhouse Steak Seasoning
🥤 A Texas Roadhouse koozie

Perfect for a date night or a fun night out — plus some tasty Texas Roadhouse treats to take home!

6-weeks Dance Class Package at Leigh's item
6-weeks Dance Class Package at Leigh's
$40

Starting bid

Value: $95

Perfect for kids who love to dance and all things pink! Leigh’s School of Dance has generously donated one (1) 6-week dance session, offering a fun and supportive environment for young dancers to learn, move, and express themselves

Family Game Night Basket item
Family Game Night Basket
$15

Starting bid

Value: $60

Everything you need for an unforgettable night of fun! This Game Night Basket is packed with multiple games, sweet treats, candy, popcorn, and a huge popcorn bucket—perfect for family game night, a sleepover, or a friends’ get-together. Just add players and let the fun begin! Donated by our friends at College Church of the Nazarene - 2020 E Sheridan St, Olathe, KS 66062

Handmade Quilt by Kathleen item
Handmade Quilt by Kathleen
$30

Starting bid

Value: $80

Add comfort and craftsmanship to your home with a beautiful handmade 66"x52" quilt created by Kathleen. Thoughtfully sewn with care and attention to detail, this one-of-a-kind quilt is perfect for cozy evenings, a decorative bedspread, or a meaningful heirloom piece. A truly special item that reflects time, talent, and heart.

Rainbow of the Heartland Birthday Party Rental item
Rainbow of the Heartland Birthday Party Rental item
Rainbow of the Heartland Birthday Party Rental
$100

Starting bid

Value: $375

Two hours of fun for up to 20 children - Multiple Rainbow Play Systems available for swinging, jumping, sliding, and climbing - 2 trampolines & basketball court - Party room has paper plates, napkins, & forks included - Refrigerator available to store your cake & goodies Restrictions & Info / Restricciones e Información: - Parties are reserved on Saturdays only & attendees must sign waiver

Flowering Shrub from Grass Pad item
Flowering Shrub from Grass Pad
$15

Starting bid

Value: $40

Bring lasting beauty to your landscape with an Endless Summer® Hydrangea flowering bush. Known for its full blooms and long flowering season, this hydrangea adds vibrant color and classic charm to gardens and outdoor spaces year after year.

🌱 This plant is currently hibernating for the winter but is ready to plant now and will produce beautiful blooms in the spring.

Flowering Shrub from Grass Pad item
Flowering Shrub from Grass Pad
$10

Starting bid

Value: $30

Brighten your landscape with a stunning Hydrangea Arborescens flowering bush! Known for its large, cone-shaped blooms that start a soft white and fade into pink tips and mature beautifully through the season, this hardy hydrangea is a favorite for adding texture, color, and curb appeal to any yard.

🌱 This plant is currently hibernating for the winter but is ready to plant now and will produce gorgeous blooms in the spring.


Olathe Karate Academy Gift Basket item
Olathe Karate Academy Gift Basket
$80

Starting bid

Value: $220

Kick-start confidence, discipline, and fun with an Olathe Karate Academy Gift Basket! This awesome package is perfect for kids (and grown-ups!) interested in martial arts and includes everything needed to get started in a welcoming and encouraging environment.

What’s Included:

-One (1) 4-week introductory karate class

-One (1) karate uniform (gi)

-One (1) Olathe Karate Academy T-shirt

-One (1) Olathe Karate Academy branded cup

