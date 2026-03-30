Haw Creek Elementary PTA
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Haw Creek Elementary PTA

About this event

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Haw Creek Spring Carnival Silent Auction

The Educational Garden Summer Camp 1 item
The Educational Garden Summer Camp 1
$150

Starting bid

One week of summer camp at The Educational Garden, a $500.00 value.

Dates: Choose a week between 6/8 -8/17. See their website for the weeks themes.

https://www.theeducationalgardenproject.org/

The Educational Garden Summer Camp 2 item
The Educational Garden Summer Camp 2
$150

Starting bid

One week of summer camp at The Educational Garden, a $500.00 value.

Dates: Choose a week between 6/8 -8/17. See their website for the weeks themes.

https://www.theeducationalgardenproject.org/

Beverly Hills Preschool and Summer Camp: One Session item
Beverly Hills Preschool and Summer Camp: One Session
$150

Starting bid

This is for 6 weeks of summer camp:

Dates: 6/14- 7/31

Time: 9:00-1:00

for one child age 4year old - 2nd grade; a $660.00 value. Camp is from

Beverly Hills Baptist Church | baptist church in Asheville | 777 Tunnel Road, Asheville, NC, USA

Camp Cedar Cliff item
Camp Cedar Cliff
$150

Starting bid

One week of camp at Camp Cedar Cliff; a $480 value.

Dates: Choose a week between 6/8-8/7.

Camp Cedar Cliff – A Summer Adventure That Lasts an Eternity

Kids Garden Summer Camps item
Kids Garden Summer Camps
$150

Starting bid

$500.00 worth of summer camps at Kids Garden

Drop-In Childcare & Preschool in Asheville, NC

2 night stay at The Lorelai Inn item
2 night stay at The Lorelai Inn
$300

Starting bid

A 2-night stay for 2 at The Lorelai Inn Bed & Breakfast, a $1600 value. You have the whole place to yourselves.

https://theloraleiinn.com/

SunSoo Martial Arts Certificate 1 item
SunSoo Martial Arts Certificate 1
$50

Starting bid

3 months of practice at SunSoo Martial Arts + uniform; a $600.00 value

Martial Arts Classes | Self-Defense | Asheville Sun Soo Martial Arts

SunSoo Martial Arts Certificate 2 item
SunSoo Martial Arts Certificate 2
$50

Starting bid

3 months of practice at SunSoo Martial Arts + uniform; a $600.00 value

Martial Arts Classes | Self-Defense | Asheville Sun Soo Martial Arts

SunSoo Martial Arts Certificate 3 item
SunSoo Martial Arts Certificate 3
$50

Starting bid

3 months of practice at SunSoo Martial Arts + uniform; a $600.00 value

Martial Arts Classes | Self-Defense | Asheville Sun Soo Martial Arts

Ultimate Spa Package for 2 item
Ultimate Spa Package for 2
$150

Starting bid

Valued at $578.00 from Still Point Wellness:

Two 60-minute massages

Two 90-minute saltwater flotation sessions

Two 60-minute private far infrared sauna sessions

Still Point Wellness - Experience Stillpoint

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