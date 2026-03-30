Haw Creek Spring Carnival Silent Auction

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Starting bid
One week of summer camp at The Educational Garden, a $500.00 value.
Dates: Choose a week between 6/8 -8/17. See their website for the weeks themes.
Starting bid
One week of summer camp at The Educational Garden, a $500.00 value.
Dates: Choose a week between 6/8 -8/17. See their website for the weeks themes.
Starting bid
This is for 6 weeks of summer camp:
Dates: 6/14- 7/31
Time: 9:00-1:00
for one child age 4year old - 2nd grade; a $660.00 value. Camp is from
Beverly Hills Baptist Church | baptist church in Asheville | 777 Tunnel Road, Asheville, NC, USA
Starting bid
One week of camp at Camp Cedar Cliff; a $480 value.
Dates: Choose a week between 6/8-8/7.
Camp Cedar Cliff – A Summer Adventure That Lasts an Eternity
Starting bid
Starting bid
A 2-night stay for 2 at The Lorelai Inn Bed & Breakfast, a $1600 value. You have the whole place to yourselves.
Starting bid
3 months of practice at SunSoo Martial Arts + uniform; a $600.00 value
Martial Arts Classes | Self-Defense | Asheville Sun Soo Martial Arts
Starting bid
3 months of practice at SunSoo Martial Arts + uniform; a $600.00 value
Martial Arts Classes | Self-Defense | Asheville Sun Soo Martial Arts
Starting bid
3 months of practice at SunSoo Martial Arts + uniform; a $600.00 value
Martial Arts Classes | Self-Defense | Asheville Sun Soo Martial Arts
Starting bid
Starting bid
Valued at $578.00 from Still Point Wellness:
Two 60-minute massages
Two 90-minute saltwater flotation sessions
Two 60-minute private far infrared sauna sessions
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