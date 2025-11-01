🏈 Head Start 5U Flag Football Tournament

Who Can Register:
Boys and girls ages 4–6 (beginner level, no experience required).
Registration Fee:
💲**$100 per player** — includes:
- Official team uniform (jersey & shorts)
- Player insurance
- Season activities and awards
- End-of-season trophy
Registration Deadline:
📅 March 06, 2026 (Late registration accepted on-site, if spots remain.)
How to Register:
- Visit: www.SomethingForTheKidsInc.com
- Complete the online form with parent/guardian contact info.
- Submit the $100 registration payment.
- Receive your confirmation email with team placement and practice details.
In-Person Registration:
📍 Washington Park, 5199 Pembroke Rd, Hollywood, FL
🕔 Saturdays from 10 AM – 1 PM (Jan 4 – Jan 25, 2026)
Season Schedule:
- Practices: Tuesdays, 6:00 PM – 7:50 PM
- Games: Fridays, 6:00 PM – 9:00 PM
- Season Kickoff: February 3, 2026
- Championship & Awards Night: March 20, 2026
Contact:
📧 [email protected]
