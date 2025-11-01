🏈 Head Start 5U Flag Football Tournament

5199 Pembroke Rd

Hollywood, FL 33021, USA

$100

Who Can Register:

Boys and girls ages 4–6 (beginner level, no experience required).


Registration Fee:

💲**$100 per player** — includes:


  • Official team uniform (jersey & shorts)
  • Player insurance
  • Season activities and awards
  • End-of-season trophy



Registration Deadline:

📅 March 06, 2026 (Late registration accepted on-site, if spots remain.)


How to Register:


  1. Visit: www.SomethingForTheKidsInc.com
  2. Complete the online form with parent/guardian contact info.
  3. Submit the $100 registration payment.
  4. Receive your confirmation email with team placement and practice details.



In-Person Registration:

📍 Washington Park, 5199 Pembroke Rd, Hollywood, FL

🕔 Saturdays from 10 AM – 1 PM (Jan 4 – Jan 25, 2026)


Season Schedule:


  • Practices: Tuesdays, 6:00 PM – 7:50 PM
  • Games: Fridays, 6:00 PM – 9:00 PM
  • Season Kickoff: February 3, 2026
  • Championship & Awards Night: March 20, 2026



Contact:

📧 [email protected]


