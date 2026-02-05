Hearts & Hope 2026

About this event
Admission only. To date, 12 bands on two stages! Bayboro Brewing has excellent food and drinks available for purchase. Upgrade for only $60 more, and enjoy a balcony view + drink ticket! (See below, Ticket rate #2)
PLEASE READ this note about the voluntary contribution checkbox to this 100% Free fundraising platform. You'll see this on your purchase check out page: We choose to fundraise with Zeffy so that 100% of your donation can go to our mission, not towards paying fees. Zeffy is entirely funded by optional contributions to provide nonprofits with powerful fundraising technology at 0 cost and cover all their transaction fees. You can change the suggested contribution amount, even to $0.
VIP Balcony Seat with 1 Drink Ticket. Share with friends - the more, the merrier!
PLEASE READ this note about the voluntary contribution checkbox to this 100% Free fundraising platform. You'll see this on your purchase check out page: We choose to fundraise with Zeffy so that 100% of your donation can go to our mission, not towards paying fees. Zeffy is entirely crowdfunded by optional contributions to provide nonprofits with fundraising technology at 0 cost and covers all their transaction fees. You can change the suggested contribution amount, even to $0, but a donation is welcomed.
Check out the amazing items on our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/HeartsAndHopePinellas
Suggested Donation: $5 for 1 entry. Must be present to win. If you leave early, you can give your tickets to an attendee who is at the venue when your ticket is called, representing you, who can retrieve your prize for you. Ticket numbers announced at 1pm, 2pm, 3pm, 4pm.
No purchase or contribution necessary to enter, but all donations directly support disabled seniors and seniors-in-need in Pinellas County. PLEASE READ this note about the voluntary contribution checkbox to this 100% Free fundraising platform. You'll see this on your purchase check out page: We choose to fundraise with Zeffy so that 100% of your donation can go to our mission, not towards paying fees. Zeffy is entirely crowdfunded by optional contributions to provide nonprofits with powerful fundraising technology at 0 cost and covers all their transaction fees.
Opt for 4 + 1 free!
Check out the amazing items on our Facebook page - https://www.facebook.com/HeartsAndHopePinellas
Suggested Donation: $20 for 4 entries, get a 5th. Must be present to win. If you leave early, you can give your tickets to an attendee who is at the venue when your ticket is called, representing you, who can retrieve your prize for you. Ticket numbers announced at 1pm, 2pm, 3pm, 4pm.
No purchase or contribution necessary to enter, but all donations directly support disabled seniors and seniors-in-need in Pinellas County. PLEASE READ this note about the voluntary contribution checkbox to this 100% Free fundraising platform. You'll see this on your purchase check out page: We choose to fundraise with Zeffy so that 100% of your donation can go to our mission, not towards paying fees. Zeffy is entirely crowdfunded by optional contributions to provide nonprofits with fundraising technology at 0 cost and covers all their transaction fees.
Best View: You get 4 event tickets plus a table & chairs on the Mezzanine!
PLEASE READ this note about the voluntary contribution checkbox to this 100% Free fundraising platform. You'll see this on your purchase check out page: We choose to fundraise with Zeffy so that 100% of your donation can go to our mission, not towards paying fees. Zeffy is entirely crowdfunded by optional contributions to provide nonprofits with fundraising technology at 0 cost and covers all their transaction fees. You can change the suggested contribution amount, even to $0.
Add your brand to a basket of merchandise/swag! Items in basket must at least have a total retail value of $250.
PLEASE READ this note about the voluntary contribution checkbox to this 100% Free fundraising platform. You'll see this on your purchase check out page: We choose to fundraise with Zeffy so that 100% of your donation can go to our mission, not towards paying fees. Zeffy is entirely crowdfunded by optional contributions to provide nonprofits with fundraising technology at 0 cost and covers all their transaction fees. You can change the suggested contribution amount, even to $0.
(SOLD OUT) Shaded Pergola with seating for 8, 8 Drink tickets, and "Award-Winning Banner" displayed at the event and a 1 min. commercial indoors and outdoors by Rock Riley or your team. Prominent logo on BLS Hope & Hearts website page with a link to your business.
(1 GROUP SPOT LEFT) You get: 6 Front Row VIP seats INDOORS. 6 Drink Tickets, a 30 second commercial indoors and outdoors read by national sports personality, Rock Riley, prominent logo on BLS Hope & Hearts website page during ticket sales with clickable link to your business.
PLEASE READ this note about the voluntary contribution checkbox to this 100% Free fundraising platform. You'll see this on your purchase check out page: We choose to fundraise with Zeffy so that 100% of your donation can go to our mission, not towards paying fees. Zeffy is entirely crowdfunded by optional contributions to provide nonprofits with fundraising technology at 0 cost and covers all their transaction fees. You can change the suggested contribution amount, even to $0.
5 SOLD OUT. You get: a 15-Second Commercial read by national sports personality, Rock Riley, read indoors/outdoors, prominent logo on BLS Hope & Hearts website page during ticket sales with clickable link to your business. 4 tickets to the LIVE event, The first 3 sponsors receive a 10’x10’ shaded Pergola with seating for 8 to 10 to advertise your company. Sponsors 4 and 5 will have a shaded pergola with high seats.
PLEASE READ this note about the voluntary contribution checkbox to this 100% Free fundraising platform. You'll see this on your purchase check out page: We choose to fundraise with Zeffy so that 100% of your donation can go to our mission, not towards paying fees. Zeffy is entirely crowdfunded by optional contributions to provide nonprofits with fundraising technology at 0 cost and covers all their transaction fees. You can change the suggested contribution amount, even to $0.
You get: Your name mentioned during the event 2 times indoors/ outdoors, logo on BLS Hope & Hearts website page during ticket sales with clickable link to your business and 4 tickets to the live event.
PLEASE READ this note about the voluntary contribution checkbox to this 100% Free fundraising platform. You'll see this on your purchase check out page: We choose to fundraise with Zeffy so that 100% of your donation can go to our mission, not towards paying fees. Zeffy is entirely crowdfunded by optional contributions to provide nonprofits with fundraising technology at 0 cost and covers all their transaction fees. You can change the suggested contribution amount, even to $0.
You get: Your name mentioned during the event 2 times indoors/ outdoors, logo on BLS Hope & Hearts website page during ticket sales with clickable link to your business and 4 tickets to the live event.
PLEASE READ this note about the voluntary contribution checkbox to this 100% Free fundraising platform. You'll see this on your purchase check out page: We choose to fundraise with Zeffy so that 100% of your donation can go to our mission, not towards paying fees. Zeffy is entirely crowdfunded by optional contributions to provide nonprofits with fundraising technology at 0 cost and covers all their transaction fees. You can change the suggested contribution amount, even to $0.
You get: a small logo on BLS Hope & Hearts website page during ticket sales with clickable link to your website and 2 tickets to the LIVE event.
PLEASE READ this note about the voluntary contribution checkbox to this 100% Free fundraising platform. You'll see this on your purchase check out page: We choose to fundraise with Zeffy so that 100% of your donation can go to our mission, not towards paying fees. Zeffy is entirely crowdfunded by optional contributions to provide nonprofits with fundraising technology at 0 cost and covers all their transaction fees. You can change the suggested contribution amount, even to $0.
You get: your logo on BLS Hope & Hearts website page.
PLEASE READ this note about the voluntary contribution checkbox to this 100% Free fundraising platform. You'll see this on your purchase check out page: We choose to fundraise with Zeffy so that 100% of your donation can go to our mission, not towards paying fees. Zeffy is entirely crowdfunded by optional contributions to provide nonprofits with fundraising technology at 0 cost and covers all their transaction fees. You can change the suggested contribution amount, even to $0.
You get: a 15-Second Commercial read by national sports personality, Rock Riley, read indoors/outdoors, prominent logo on BLS Hope & Hearts website page during ticket sales with clickable link to your business. 4 tickets to the LIVE event. No pergola seating.
The winners will be selected by 4 random drawings on Sunday, March 8th, 2026, from 11:00 AM to 6:00 PM at Bayboro Brewing (2390 5th Ave S, St. Petersburg, FL 33712) Ticket numbers announced at 1pm, 2pm, 3pm, 4pm. No purchase or contribution necessary to enter, but all donations directly support disabled seniors and seniors-in-need in Pinellas County.
PLEASE READ this note about the voluntary contribution checkbox to this 100% Free fundraising platform. You'll see this on your purchase check out page: We choose to fundraise with Zeffy so that 100% of your donation can go to our mission, not towards paying fees. Zeffy is entirely crowdfunded by optional contributions to provide nonprofits with fundraising technology at 0 cost and covers all their transaction fees.
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