Help Send The Due Westerners to the World Championship!

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About this event
Every team that advanced to Worlds has to pay this registration
Estimated cost for each persons flight (15 total people)
Estimated cost per day per van. We plan to rent 3 minivans for 6 days
Estimated cost per night per hotel room. We need 5 hotel rooms for 5 nights for 15 people near the event.
We are assuming we will be able to get a hotel that provides breakfast each morning. We will need to cover 6 (days) x 15 (people) lunches and 6 x 15 dinners during the trip for a total of 180 meals. Onsite food vendors are expensive and deliveries have additional fees so we estimate $25 per person to ensure all food is covered
Our traveling team has "skin" in this trip as well. Each travelling member will pay $300 towards the team's need.
These donations will be used where necessary (above items), parking, gas, and unforeseen costs
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