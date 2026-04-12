Due West Robotics

Hosted by

Due West Robotics

About this event

Help Send The Due Westerners to the World Championship!

Team Registration
$5,750

Every team that advanced to Worlds has to pay this registration

Airline Ticket
$300

Estimated cost for each persons flight (15 total people)

Rental Car (3 vans x 6 days)
$100

Estimated cost per day per van. We plan to rent 3 minivans for 6 days

Hotel Room Stay (1 night)
$200

Estimated cost per night per hotel room. We need 5 hotel rooms for 5 nights for 15 people near the event.

Team Meals
$25

We are assuming we will be able to get a hotel that provides breakfast each morning. We will need to cover 6 (days) x 15 (people) lunches and 6 x 15 dinners during the trip for a total of 180 meals. Onsite food vendors are expensive and deliveries have additional fees so we estimate $25 per person to ensure all food is covered

Team Participant Commitment
$300

Our traveling team has "skin" in this trip as well. Each travelling member will pay $300 towards the team's need.

Due Westerners General Travel Funds
Pay what you can

These donations will be used where necessary (above items), parking, gas, and unforeseen costs

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!