Wine Walk Tickets- Summer 2026

About this event
Enjoy Wine and live music at 8 different stops along Historic Downtown Terrell! This discounted ticket gives you access to 8 wine tastings. (Please ensure name given at checkout matches the name on a valid Driver's License or other form of Government ID. Wine Walk Participants must be at least 21 years of age to participate.)
Enjoy Wine and live music at 8 different stops along Historic Downtown Terrell! This discounted ticket gives you access to 8 wine tastings. (Please ensure name given at checkout matches the name on a valid Driver's License or other form of Government ID. Wine Walk Participants must be at least 21 years of age to participate.)
$
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