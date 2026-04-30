Terrell Heritage Society Inc

Hosted by

Terrell Heritage Society Inc

About this event

Wine Walk Tickets- Summer 2026

Historic Downtown Terrell

Early Bird Admission
$25
Available until Jun 19

Enjoy Wine and live music at 8 different stops along Historic Downtown Terrell! This discounted ticket gives you access to 8 wine tastings. (Please ensure name given at checkout matches the name on a valid Driver's License or other form of Government ID. Wine Walk Participants must be at least 21 years of age to participate.)

General Admission
$30

Enjoy Wine and live music at 8 different stops along Historic Downtown Terrell! This discounted ticket gives you access to 8 wine tastings. (Please ensure name given at checkout matches the name on a valid Driver's License or other form of Government ID. Wine Walk Participants must be at least 21 years of age to participate.)

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