Heroes on the Green

About this event
Includes 18 holes of golf, cart, range balls, breakfast biscuit buffet, and the post-round hamburger/hotdog lunch.
Includes everything for 4 players—save $0 (it's built for convenience), plus the warm fuzzy feeling of supporting our heroes as a team.
This doesn't buy you a spot; it funds a round of golf and lunch for a veteran or first responder to play in the event.
Package includes:
Package includes:
Package includes:
Package includes:
Package includes:
Your company logo prominently displayed on the cart that keeps everyone hydrated (and happy) all day.
Exclusive branding at the lunch pavilion where every golfer ends their day.
Exclusive branding at the morning biscuit buffet and coffee station.
Branding at the awards ceremony where we announce the winners.
Be the first logo everyone sees with branding at the registration table.
A professional sign with your company name/logo placed at a specific tee box on the course.
$
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