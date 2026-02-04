Outer Circle Foundation

Hosted by

Outer Circle Foundation

About this event

Heroes on the Green

4207 Flint Hill Rd SW

Austell, GA 30106, USA

Individual Golfer Registration
$125

Includes 18 holes of golf, cart, range balls, breakfast biscuit buffet, and the post-round hamburger/hotdog lunch.

Team Registration
$500

Includes everything for 4 players—save $0 (it's built for convenience), plus the warm fuzzy feeling of supporting our heroes as a team.

Hero Sponsor
$150

This doesn't buy you a spot; it funds a round of golf and lunch for a veteran or first responder to play in the event.


Title Sponsor
$10,000

Package includes:

  • 1 Foursome.
  • Exclusive naming rights ("Heroes on the Green presented by [Your Company]").
  • Premier logo placement on all event signage, banners, OCF Mobile App, and the OCF website.
  • A dedicated social media feature and verbal recognition during the awards ceremony.
  • Featured guest on ChichnDude podcast
  • One (1) membership into the Circle of Heroes at the Platinum level.
    • This includes:
      • Annual platinum gift box
      • Priority ticketing for Outer Circle Foundation events
      • Special recognition at all Outer Circle Foundation events.
Platinum Level Sponsor
$7,500

Package includes:

  • 1 Foursome.
  • Logo placement on event materials and signage.
  • Recognition in our event program.
Valor Sponsor
$5,000

Package includes:

  • 1 Foursome.
  • Logo placement on event materials and signage.
  • Recognition in our event program.
Guardian Sponsor
$2,500

Package includes:

  • Includes 1 Twosome (2 golfers).
  • Logo visibility on marketing materials and event signage.


Hope Sponsor
$1,000

Package includes:

  • Visibility Only (No golf spots included).
  • Logo placement on the OCF website and event signage.
Beverage Cart Sponsor
$3,500

Your company logo prominently displayed on the cart that keeps everyone hydrated (and happy) all day.

Chow Sponsor
$3,000

Exclusive branding at the lunch pavilion where every golfer ends their day.

"Caffeine & Carbs" Breakfast Sponsor
$2,000

Exclusive branding at the morning biscuit buffet and coffee station.

Awards Sponsor
$2,000

Branding at the awards ceremony where we announce the winners.

Check-In Sponsor
$1,500

Be the first logo everyone sees with branding at the registration table.

Hole Sponsor
$250

A professional sign with your company name/logo placed at a specific tee box on the course.

Add a donation for Outer Circle Foundation

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!