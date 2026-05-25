HIF 2026 Sponsorship & Advertising Registration

About this event
Back Cover brochure ad · Dedicated speaking opportunity · Featured logo + spotlight on website · Every HIF email blast (est. 6–8) · 4 dedicated social media posts + all event countdown posts
Inside Front or Back Cover brochure ad · VIP seating, banner display & promotion booth · Logo + link on website sponsors page · Featured in 4 email blasts · 3 dedicated social media posts + event week coverage · Sponsorship Appreciation Plaque
Centerfold brochure ad · Banner display or promotion booth · Logo on website sponsors page · Featured in 2 email blasts · 2 dedicated social media posts · Sponsorship Appreciation Plaque
Full Page Gold brochure ad · Logo on website sponsors page · Mentioned in 1 email blast · 1 dedicated social media post · Sponsorship Certificate
Full Page Silver brochure ad · Logo on website sponsors page · Sponsor recognition email blast · Sponsor recognition social media post · Sponsorship Certificate
Full page brochure ad (8.5" x 11") · Listed on website · Included in sponsor recognition email and social media post
Half page brochure ad (8.5" x 5.5") · Listed on website · Included in sponsor recognition email and social media post
Quarter page brochure ad (4.25" x 5.5") · Listed on website
Business card size ad (3.5" x 2") · Listed on website
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