Indian American Cultural Association of Westchester

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Indian American Cultural Association of Westchester

About this event

HIF 2026 Sponsorship & Advertising Registration

Platinum Sponsor — $10,000+
Pay what you can

Back Cover brochure ad · Dedicated speaking opportunity · Featured logo + spotlight on website · Every HIF email blast (est. 6–8) · 4 dedicated social media posts + all event countdown posts

Gold Sponsor — $5,000–$9,999
Pay what you can

Inside Front or Back Cover brochure ad · VIP seating, banner display & promotion booth · Logo + link on website sponsors page · Featured in 4 email blasts · 3 dedicated social media posts + event week coverage · Sponsorship Appreciation Plaque

Silver Sponsor — $3,000–$4,999
Pay what you can

Centerfold brochure ad · Banner display or promotion booth · Logo on website sponsors page · Featured in 2 email blasts · 2 dedicated social media posts · Sponsorship Appreciation Plaque

Bronze Sponsor — $1,500–$2,999
Pay what you can

Full Page Gold brochure ad · Logo on website sponsors page · Mentioned in 1 email blast · 1 dedicated social media post · Sponsorship Certificate

Sponsor — $1,000
Pay what you can

Full Page Silver brochure ad · Logo on website sponsors page · Sponsor recognition email blast · Sponsor recognition social media post · Sponsorship Certificate

Full Page Ad in the Brochure & Digital Advertisement — $500
$500

Full page brochure ad (8.5" x 11") · Listed on website · Included in sponsor recognition email and social media post

Half Page Ad in the Brochure & Digital Advertisement — $300
$300

Half page brochure ad (8.5" x 5.5") · Listed on website · Included in sponsor recognition email and social media post

Quarter Page Ad in the Brochure & Digital Advertisement
$175

Quarter page brochure ad (4.25" x 5.5") · Listed on website

Business Card Ad in the Brochure & Digital Advertisement
$100

Business card size ad (3.5" x 2") · Listed on website

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