The Wright Opera House

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The Wright Opera House

About this event

High Alpine Aerial presents “In Bloom” Aerial Circ-lesque

472 Main St

Ouray, CO 81427, USA

VIP Admission-Seats 4
$200
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Get up close to the action! Your ticket gets you 4 prime seats at a stage-side table, a bottle of bubbles on arrival, and table service all night. Best. View. Ever.

Member's Only - Priority Seating Day Of Show
$40

Perks of being a member! Skip the scramble and settle into your own reserved seat in the general admission area. Single Memberships include 1 reserved seat; Family Memberships include up to 4.


Please note: reserved seating is for members only. Non-members who purchased this ticket will be seated in general admission.

General Admission - Day of Show
$40
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