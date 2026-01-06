The Wright Opera House
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The Wright Opera House

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The Wright Opera House

Our mission

The Wright Opera House is a cultural hub for our community and visitors, bringing people together through arts and social events in the heart of Ouray.
Events
Events
Elio: Movie Night @ the Wright
Event
Elio: Movie Night @ the Wright
May 20, 7:00 - 9:00 PM MDT
472 Main St, Ouray, CO 81427, USA
Get your tickets
High Alpine Aerial presents “In Bloom” Student Showcase.
Event
High Alpine Aerial presents “In Bloom” Student Showcase.
May 23, 3:00 - 5:00 PM MDT
472 Main St, Ouray, CO 81427, USA
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High Alpine Aerial presents “In Bloom” Aerial Circ-lesque
Event
High Alpine Aerial presents “In Bloom” Aerial Circ-lesque
May 23, 7:00 - 10:00 PM MDT
472 Main St, Ouray, CO 81427, USA
Get your tickets
The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring: Movie Night @ The Wright
Event
The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring: Movie Night @ The Wright
May 27, 7:00 - 9:00 PM MDT
472 Main St, Ouray, CO 81427, USA
Get your tickets
Fly You Fools Presented by UpstART | Opening Night | Fri 5/29/26
Event
Fly You Fools Presented by UpstART | Opening Night | Fri 5/29/26
May 29, 7:30 - 10:00 PM MDT
472 Main St, Ouray, CO 81427, USA
Get your tickets
Fly You Fools Presented by UpstART | Sat 5/30/26
Event
Fly You Fools Presented by UpstART | Sat 5/30/26
May 30, 7:30 - 10:00 PM MDT
472 Main St, Ouray, CO 81427, USA
Get your tickets
Fly You Fools Presented by UpstART. | Sunday Matinee | 5/31/26
Event
Fly You Fools Presented by UpstART. | Sunday Matinee | 5/31/26
May 31, 4:00 - 6:00 PM MDT
472 Main St, Ouray, CO 81427, USA
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Fly You Fools Presented by UpstART | Mon 6/1/26
Event
Fly You Fools Presented by UpstART | Mon 6/1/26
Jun 1, 7:30 - 10:00 PM MDT
472 Main St, Ouray, CO 81427, USA
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Wright Opera House Guided Tour
Custom
Wright Opera House Guided Tour
Jun 2 - Oct 7 | 37 dates & times
472 Main St, Ouray, CO 81427, USA
Learn more
Indiana Jones: The Last Crusade | CO 150 Film Festival @ the Wright
Event
Indiana Jones: The Last Crusade | CO 150 Film Festival @ the Wright
Jun 3, 4:00 - 8:00 PM MDT
472 Main St, Ouray, CO 81427, USA
Get your tickets
It Was Just An Accident: Movie Night @ the Wright
Event
It Was Just An Accident: Movie Night @ the Wright
Jun 10, 7:00 - 9:00 PM MDT
472 Main St, Ouray, CO 81427, USA
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Happy Little Trees: Classes @ the Wright
Event
Happy Little Trees: Classes @ the Wright
Apr 11 - Dec 12 | 9 dates & times
472 Main St, Ouray, CO 81427, USA
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The Hateful Eight: CO-150 Film Festival @ the Wright
Event
The Hateful Eight: CO-150 Film Festival @ the Wright
Jun 24, 4:00 - 5:00 PM MDT
472 Main St, Ouray, CO 81427, USA
Get your tickets
True Grit: CO-150 Film Festival @ the Wright
Event
True Grit: CO-150 Film Festival @ the Wright
Jul 1, 7:00 - 9:00 PM MDT
472 Main St, Ouray, CO 81427, USA
Get your tickets
The Naked Gun: Movie Night @ the Wright
Event
The Naked Gun: Movie Night @ the Wright
Jul 2, 7:00 - 9:00 PM MDT
472 Main St, Ouray, CO 81427, USA
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Fourth of July Tavern Open House: Drunk History Tours
Event
Fourth of July Tavern Open House: Drunk History Tours
Jul 4 - Jul 4 | 5 dates & times
472 Main St, Ouray, CO 81427, USA
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BlacKkKlansman: CO-150 Film Festival @ the Wright
Event
BlacKkKlansman: CO-150 Film Festival @ the Wright
Jul 8, 7:00 - 9:00 PM MDT
472 Main St, Ouray, CO 81427, USA
Get your tickets
Cacao & Sound Ceremony with Brian Dickinson
Event
Cacao & Sound Ceremony with Brian Dickinson
Jul 11, 2:00 - 4:00 PM MDT
472 Main St, Ouray, CO 81427, USA
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Deep Relaxation Sound Bath with Brian Dickinson
Event
Deep Relaxation Sound Bath with Brian Dickinson
Jul 11, 6:30 - 8:30 PM MDT
472 Main St, Ouray, CO 81427, USA
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How the West Was Worn
Event
How the West Was Worn
Jul 17 - Jul 20 | 4 dates & times
472 Main St, Ouray, CO 81427, USA
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The Shining: CO-150 Film Festival Screening — Movie Night @ the Wright
Event
The Shining: CO-150 Film Festival Screening — Movie Night @ the Wright
Jul 22, 7:00 - 9:00 PM MDT
472 Main St, Ouray, CO 81427, USA
Get your tickets
Love’s Labour’s Lost
Event
Love’s Labour’s Lost
Jul 30 - Aug 2 | 4 dates & times
472 Main St, Ouray, CO 81427, USA
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More ways to support us
The Wright Opera House's Memberships
Membership
The Wright Opera House's Memberships
Help keep live theater, music, and film thriving in our historic space! 🎭🎶Join us as a member and enjoy ticket discounts, priority seating, exclusive newsletters, and an invite to our end-of-year 'State of the Wright' gathering. Your yearly gift supports operations and programming to ensure our doors stay open year-round while you become an insider in the Wright community.Membership BenefitsAt Every Visit Complimentary popcorn at all eventsPriority Access Early ticket purchasing with reserved seating for Wright-produced shows (48-hour early access)Member Pricing $3 movie tickets (regularly $5)Stay Connected Members-only email list featuring behind-the-scenes updates, early announcements, and seasonal previewsMonthly Inspiration "Letitia's Letter": a monthly dose of history, stories, and insight delivered to your inboxAnnual Gathering Invitation to our "State of the Wright" event: a community-focused conversation about our vision and futureChoose the level that fits you and join our community of supporters today!A quick note: We use Zeffy to keep our membership and ticketing process simple and free! At checkout, you'll see a suggested tip to support Zeffy's platform. It's completely optional and you can change it to any amount (including zero) that works for you.
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Sponsorship Opportunities
Event
Sponsorship Opportunities
Because of sponsors like you, the Wright is alive with music, film, and community gathering. Your support makes our programming possible and sustains our work throughout the year.We offer sponsorship opportunities for both broad season support and specific programs, so whether you want to invest in everything we do or something close to your heart, there's a place for you at the Wright.All recognition is optional and may be declined. Anonymous gifts are warmly welcomed.
Get your tickets
Donate to The Wright Opera House
Donation
Donate to The Wright Opera House
Your gift. one-time or recurring, in any amount, helps keep the Wright Opera House alive as a cultural heart of Ouray. Every contribution directly supports our operations, programs, and preservation, so we can continue welcoming local performers, musicians, and storytellers to this historic stage!All donations are tax deductible.
Donate today

Our website

https://www.thewrightoperahouse.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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