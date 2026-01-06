Membership

The Wright Opera House's Memberships

Help keep live theater, music, and film thriving in our historic space! 🎭🎶Join us as a member and enjoy ticket discounts, priority seating, exclusive newsletters, and an invite to our end-of-year 'State of the Wright' gathering. Your yearly gift supports operations and programming to ensure our doors stay open year-round while you become an insider in the Wright community.Membership BenefitsAt Every Visit Complimentary popcorn at all eventsPriority Access Early ticket purchasing with reserved seating for Wright-produced shows (48-hour early access)Member Pricing $3 movie tickets (regularly $5)Stay Connected Members-only email list featuring behind-the-scenes updates, early announcements, and seasonal previewsMonthly Inspiration "Letitia's Letter": a monthly dose of history, stories, and insight delivered to your inboxAnnual Gathering Invitation to our "State of the Wright" event: a community-focused conversation about our vision and futureChoose the level that fits you and join our community of supporters today!A quick note: We use Zeffy to keep our membership and ticketing process simple and free! At checkout, you'll see a suggested tip to support Zeffy's platform. It's completely optional and you can change it to any amount (including zero) that works for you.