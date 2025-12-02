Live CarePhilly

Offered by

Live CarePhilly

About this shop

Hilary E Henwood

The Julius Man - Framed item
The Julius Man - Framed item
The Julius Man - Framed item
The Julius Man - Framed
$35

The Julius Man is just delightful, plain and simple. So long as our offices are stewarding this piece, it earns at least one smile a day. Though soaked in dark oranges and light browns, there's a quality of sunshine that gleams through.


Find a perfect spot in your halls or walls to display this ray of sunshine, or simply give as a gift someone who needs to smirk more often.


Shipping Included

Acordian Journal Set - Blue Pouch item
Acordian Journal Set - Blue Pouch item
Acordian Journal Set - Blue Pouch item
Acordian Journal Set - Blue Pouch
$20

So cute! And while they are technically mini-journals, the unique set I bought has been used as mini-story books.


Whatever heart or imagination you capture between these pages will spring to life with character, while also staying safe guarded in their little blue pouch.


Shipping Included

Red Fabric Journal item
Red Fabric Journal item
Red Fabric Journal item
Red Fabric Journal
$20

Red fabric, white blossoms - this is the sort of journal which will be lovely to use, but magical to revisit.


It's the right size to keep in your backpack or drawer, but once filled dock it in on your shelf for a decade. Then the memories you build into it will come flooding back as you touch the long dormant trove of treasures, tucked between the soft fabric cover.


Shipping Included.

Add a donation for Live CarePhilly

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!