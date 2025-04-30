Historic Parkrose Print Gallery – Online Shop

Offered by
“In the Wind” – Etching by Dyann Alkire There’s a quiet hum to Dyann Alkire’s In the Wind—a sense that everything is in gentle motion, from the leaves curling toward the light to the small golden bird pausing amid the swirl. Set against a dreamy, courtyard backdrop, this etching invites you into a space that feels both timeless and intimate. Rendered with delicate detail and subtle movement, Alkire’s work captures that fleeting moment when the air shifts and something in us stirs—reminding us of the beauty in stillness, in change, and in paying attention. This etching is part of the Historic Parkrose Print Gallery, a collaboration with Print Arts Northwest that brings meaningful, affordable art into our neighborhood while supporting local and regional artists.
A deep breath in color and quiet. Color Field #5 by Katherine McDowell invites you to pause in the space between shadow and sky, where gradients of indigo and cerulean melt into each other like dusk arriving. Minimalist yet full of emotion, this monotype is a meditation in hue—a calm center in the rush of daily life. Part of the Historic Parkrose Print Gallery, presented in partnership with Print Arts Northwest.
In Fishing, Willamette Falls, artist Jonnel Covault captures the elemental force of water and the stillness of waiting. Crisp, rhythmic lines carve out the cascade’s immense power, while two birds quietly perch in the foreground—watchful, grounded, timeless. This linocut speaks to the patient art of fishing, the cycles of the river, and our enduring connection to the land. Part of the Historic Parkrose Print Gallery, presented in partnership with Print Arts Northwest, celebrating Pacific Northwest artists and the natural beauty that surrounds us.
With luminous layers of gold, rust, and shadow, Landscape Monotype #19 evokes the feeling of standing at the edge of something vast—where light and earth dissolve into one another. Katherine McDowell’s abstracted horizon suggests both a sunrise and a memory, a landscape we’ve seen before but can’t quite place. It’s quiet. It’s powerful. It’s the emotional weight of place—captured in color and texture. Part of the Historic Parkrose Print Gallery, presented in partnership with Print Arts Northwest, celebrating Northwest artists and the landscapes—inner and outer—that shape us.
In Generous Harvest, Yuji Hiratsuka gives fruits and vegetables a sense of human grandeur—dressing them in elegant robes, full of gesture and flourish. A strawberry becomes a stately head; a green pepper, a noble companion. With flowing lines and whimsical detail, the scene feels like a ceremony of abundance—equal parts surreal, joyful, and theatrical. Hiratsuka’s signature style blends East and West, humor and reverence, reminding us that nourishment isn’t just about food—it’s about color, culture, and creativity. Part of the Historic Parkrose Print Gallery, presented in partnership with Print Arts Northwest, where art meets community with flavor and flair.
A whirl of honeycomb grids, concentric circles, and golden hues hums with movement in Kristie Potwara’s Interference. Layer upon layer, the patterns buzz—echoing the delicate chaos of a beehive in action. At the bottom, a lone bee hovers with intention, grounding the abstract with life and purpose. Potwara’s print speaks to both the beauty and complexity of interconnected systems—natural, technological, and social. It’s a dance of order and disruption, sweetness and signal. Part of the Historic Parkrose Print Gallery, in proud collaboration with Print Arts Northwest, bringing local art into community spaces that matter.
Driving East II captures that quiet, expansive beauty of the open road—where distant hills rise and fall like a breath, and time seems to stretch across layered horizons. With muted earth tones and gentle gradations, Rosemary Cohen’s work evokes the meditative rhythm of a long drive through unfamiliar but somehow comforting terrain. It’s not just a landscape—it’s a feeling: of movement, solitude, and wonder. Part of the Historic Parkrose Print Gallery, in partnership with Print Arts Northwest, where place, memory, and artistry meet.
In Passiflora, Tallmadge Doyle weaves a botanical tapestry of curling vines, lush greens, and the silhouetted drama of passionflower blooms. The composition spirals with organic rhythm—tender and wild—like a secret garden caught in mid-bloom. Soft pinks and earthy purples blend with light and shadow, creating a dance between fragility and resilience. This piece is a quiet celebration of nature’s entanglements—how things grow, twist, and connect. Featured in the Historic Parkrose Print Gallery, in collaboration with Print Arts Northwest, bringing fine art and flourishing creativity into our everyday spaces.
With thick, looping contours and a punch of electric purple, Lunatic Fringe 2 dances on the edge of chaos and design. David Kessler’s abstract screenprint feels like a glyph from another language—playful, primal, and full of kinetic energy. It leans into the absurd, the curious, and the beautifully strange, inviting us to enjoy the ride off the centerline. A reminder that art doesn’t always behave—and thank goodness for that. Featured in the Historic Parkrose Print Gallery, in collaboration with Print Arts Northwest, celebrating fearless creativity in every form.
With bold lines and rhythmic carving, River Story…Gill Netters by Erik Sandgren captures a slice of working river life along the Pacific Northwest coast. Fishermen cast their nets from small boats, framed by a waterfront town and distant mills—echoes of industry, nature, and human resilience all carved into stark black and white. This woodcut hums with movement and memory, honoring the lives shaped by rivers, tides, and labor. Part of the Historic Parkrose Print Gallery, in collaboration with Print Arts Northwest, connecting local heritage to contemporary artistry.
With bold, simplified bands of color, Lake Monotype 239 draws you into a quiet, spacious horizon. Layers of golden earth, deep blue water, and a wide sky stack into a landscape that feels both vast and meditative. McMillan’s clean lines and subtle textures echo the calming rhythm of nature—where light, water, and land meet in harmony. A breath of fresh air in print form. Part of the Historic Parkrose Print Gallery, in collaboration with Print Arts Northwest, bringing peaceful perspectives into everyday spaces.
Bursting with color and movement, Star Light by Isabel Deaver is a joyful collision of nature and imagination. A tree rises like a lightning bolt through a landscape of zigzags, stars, and swirling forms—each shape pulsing with playful energy. Sun and moon, bird and branch, all mingle in a dreamlike space that feels alive with rhythm and wonder. It’s a celebration of the natural world as seen through a child’s eyes—or a poet’s heart—where everything glows and nothing stays still for long. Part of the Historic Parkrose Print Gallery, in collaboration with Print Arts Northwest, inviting creativity and curiosity into the everyday.
Framed piece. Under a velvet sky scattered with stars, Nopalitos de Noche brings the quiet, glowing soul of desert nights to life. With a blend of etching precision and painterly monotype texture, Héctor Márquez captures a lush cluster of prickly pear cacti—nopalitos—in full bloom. Their soft purples and pinks radiate warmth against a hillside alive with green, while the moon hovers like a quiet witness above. This piece honors the beauty of resilience: of plants that thrive in hard places, and of nights that hold memory, migration, and home. Presented as part of the Historic Parkrose Print Gallery, in collaboration with Print Arts Northwest, amplifying culturally rooted voices through visual storytelling.
Bold and layered, this print brings the ancient feathered serpent to the modern cityscape. Quetzalcóatl on the Street weaves Aztec iconography with street-art edge—alive with color, culture, and power. A sacred figure reimagined for today’s sidewalks. Part of the Historic Parkrose Print Gallery, in collaboration with Print Arts Northwest.
Bathed in soft light and earthy tones, Golden Hour II captures a quiet moment of care and connection. Two women, their long braids entwined like roots, share a gentle stillness, grounded in nature, grace, and sisterhood. Part of the Historic Parkrose Print Gallery, in collaboration with Print Arts Northwest.
A vivid interplay of color and motion, Rescue evokes both tension and hope. Truax’s layered forms suggest a moment suspended between danger and deliverance—where the strength to reach out becomes its own act of grace.
With bold geometry and layered texture, More Modern 3 distills structure into rhythm. Kessler’s print bridges architecture and abstraction, inviting viewers to find harmony in the tension between precision and play.
Through delicate layers and rhythmic motion, Ripple captures the quiet geometry of movement—how a single gesture can expand outward in waves. Grant’s printwork reveals the serenity of cause and effect, turning fleeting motion into meditative form.
Cox transforms empathy into motion. In Compassion Is a Verb, layered textures and gentle contrasts evoke the active nature of care—an image that reminds us compassion is not static feeling, but practiced presence.
A whisper caught in motion, Did You Hear It? invites viewers to listen with their eyes. Maricle’s subtle printwork blends abstraction and rhythm, evoking the moment sound becomes memory—fragile, fleeting, and deeply human.
Changing reflects the quiet momentum of transformation. Totman’s layered forms suggest motion caught mid-shift—an exploration of how time, texture, and perception continually reshape what we see.
A woodblock print in subtle jade hues, this piece plays on the symbolism of the lotus: rising pure from dark, muddy waters. Cox layers texture and negative space to draw the eye through contrast, reminding us that beauty often emerges from struggle.
In Convolution #1, Altfas layers movement and form into a flowing dialogue of structure and spontaneity. The print captures the beauty of complexity—how pattern and rhythm twist together into calm, deliberate energy.
In Tattoo, Hoberg fuses organic motion with the permanence of mark-making. Layered forms echo the intimacy of skin and memory—each line a trace of identity, each curve a quiet act of self-expression.
Rhythmic and alive, Great Beat celebrates the pulse of movement and sound. Brown’s bold composition turns visual rhythm into music for the eyes—each line and form echoing the tempo of creative energy.
Gentle impressions echo the rhythm of falling rain. In Raindrops, Marsh transforms the fleeting touch of water into pattern and texture—each mark a moment of quiet reflection, where nature’s repetition becomes a visual meditation.
A luminous moon ascends through layered hues of gold and indigo. In Yellow Moon on the Rise, Hoberg captures the quiet anticipation of twilight—the threshold between day and dream—where color becomes both light and emotion.
Through layered form and shifting tone, Emergence captures the quiet transformation from obscurity to clarity. DeBoer’s print evokes growth and awakening—an image of becoming, where light and texture reveal new beginnings.
A meditation on transition, Moving House captures the tension between departure and arrival. DeVito’s print layers motion and memory, transforming change itself into an act of quiet balance.
Merging mystery and stillness, Where Are They invites contemplation of presence and absence. Deasy’s print uses shadow and open space to suggest stories just beyond view—an echo of what was, or what might return.
Subtle and contemplative, …praying for rain New Moon weaves together themes of renewal and longing. Muszyńska’s delicate textures evoke a quiet dialogue between earth and sky—a wish whispered beneath the promise of change.
