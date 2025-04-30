Historic Parkrose Print Gallery – Online Shop

“In the Wind” – Etching by Dyann Alkire There’s a quiet hum to Dyann Alkire’s In the Wind—a sense that everything is in gentle motion, from the leaves curling toward the light to the small golden bird pausing amid the swirl. Set against a dreamy, courtyard backdrop, this etching invites you into a space that feels both timeless and intimate. Rendered with delicate detail and subtle movement, Alkire’s work captures that fleeting moment when the air shifts and something in us stirs—reminding us of the beauty in stillness, in change, and in paying attention. This etching is part of the Historic Parkrose Print Gallery, a collaboration with Print Arts Northwest that brings meaningful, affordable art into our neighborhood while supporting local and regional artists.