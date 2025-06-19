PARKROSE NPI

Donation

Invest in Parkrose: A Place Where Community Thrives

Invest in Parkrose: A Place Where Community ThrivesPicture this: a bustling street where neighbors greet each other warmly, small businesses flourish, and young people dream big. This is Historic Parkrose—a community rich in diversity, culture, and resilience. Yet, like many neighborhoods, we face challenges that require collective effort to overcome.At Historic Parkrose, we’re dedicated to revitalizing our neighborhood and nurturing its vibrant spirit. Through storefront improvement grants, technical assistance for local entrepreneurs, and community events like Summer Nights, we bring people together to create lasting change. Programs like Youth for Parkrose empower the next generation, fostering opportunities for learning and leadership.But we can’t do it alone. Your donation makes all the difference. It helps us provide safe spaces for families, support for small businesses, and resources for those who call Parkrose home. Every dollar strengthens the foundation of a thriving, inclusive community.Together, we can build a future where every resident feels connected, supported, and inspired. Join us in making Parkrose a place where everyone belongs. Donate today and be a part of this transformative journey.From the heart of Parkrose, thank you for believing in our vision.https://historicparkrose.com/donate/Candid