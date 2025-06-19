PARKROSE NPI
organization logo

PARKROSE NPI

Subscribe
Donate

PARKROSE NPI

Our mission

Parkrose NPI fosters community engagement and revitalization through events and initiatives that promote local businesses and culture, enhancing the Parkrose neighborhood's vibrancy and sense of belonging.
Events
Events
Summer Nights Sponsorship 2026
Event
Summer Nights Sponsorship 2026
Jun 17, 5:00 - 9:00 PM PDT
10402 NE Sandy Blvd, Portland, OR 97220, USA
Get your tickets
2026 Summer Nights Vendor Registration – Historic Parkrose
Event
2026 Summer Nights Vendor Registration – Historic Parkrose
Jun 17, 5:00 - 9:00 PM PDT
10402 NE Sandy Blvd, Portland, OR 97220, USA
Get your tickets
More ways to support us
Invest in Parkrose: A Place Where Community Thrives
Donation
Invest in Parkrose: A Place Where Community Thrives
Invest in Parkrose: A Place Where Community ThrivesPicture this: a bustling street where neighbors greet each other warmly, small businesses flourish, and young people dream big. This is Historic Parkrose—a community rich in diversity, culture, and resilience. Yet, like many neighborhoods, we face challenges that require collective effort to overcome.At Historic Parkrose, we’re dedicated to revitalizing our neighborhood and nurturing its vibrant spirit. Through storefront improvement grants, technical assistance for local entrepreneurs, and community events like Summer Nights, we bring people together to create lasting change. Programs like Youth for Parkrose empower the next generation, fostering opportunities for learning and leadership.But we can’t do it alone. Your donation makes all the difference. It helps us provide safe spaces for families, support for small businesses, and resources for those who call Parkrose home. Every dollar strengthens the foundation of a thriving, inclusive community.Together, we can build a future where every resident feels connected, supported, and inspired. Join us in making Parkrose a place where everyone belongs. Donate today and be a part of this transformative journey.From the heart of Parkrose, thank you for believing in our vision.https://historicparkrose.com/donate/Candid
Donate today
Spark-Loan, Fuel Parkrose Businesses
Donation
Spark-Loan, Fuel Parkrose Businesses
$0 of $10,000 goal
Donate today
Historic Parkrose Print Gallery – Online Shop
Shop
Historic Parkrose Print Gallery – Online Shop
Art for the community, by the community.Historic Parkrose is proud to partner with Print Arts Northwest (PAN) to bring inspiring, affordable art to our neighborhood, while supporting local and regional artists. Each print featured here was hand-selected to reflect the creativity and diversity of our shared landscape.🖼️ How it Works:Browse the collection below and choose the print that speaks to you.All purchases directly support the artists and help fund future art installations in Parkrose.After checkout, we’ll follow up to coordinate delivery or pickup at the Historic Parkrose office or location of the purchase (usually when the exhibit ends, people can pick up the artwork.🧡 Your purchase helps us:Support working artists from across the Pacific NorthwestBring public art and cultural vibrancy to ParkroseFund inclusive, community-driven creative programsTogether with PAN, we’re transforming windows, walls, and hearts—one print at a time.Candid
View shop

Our website

https://www.historicparkrose.com/

Contact information

[email protected]
Powered by