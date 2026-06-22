Homecoming 2026

About this event
Forever The Valley Legacy Celebration Package
Includes:
• Admission to the Blue Carpet Ultimate Networking Experience featuring the Unveiling of the FVSU National Alumni Association Inaugural Business Directory
• Access to the Yard Fest VIP Alumni Lounge
• Game Day Ticket (DOES NOT INCLUDE PARKING)
• Admission to The Valley After Dark Signature Celebration
• Official Homecoming Swag Package
Registration: $150.00 (Deadline to purchase September 15th)
Limited quantities available. Secure your Homecoming Weekend package early and join Wildcats from across the nation as we celebrate Once A Wildcat, Always A Wildcat: FOREVER THE VALLEY.
Forever The Valley Legacy Celebration Package
Includes:
• Admission to the Blue Carpet Ultimate Networking Experience featuring the Unveiling of the FVSU National Alumni Association Inaugural Business Directory
• Access to the Yard Fest VIP Alumni Lounge
• Admission to The Valley After Dark Signature Celebration
• Official Homecoming Swag Package
Registration: $120.00 (Deadline to purchase September 15th)
Limited quantities available. Secure your Homecoming Weekend package early and join Wildcats from across the nation as we celebrate Once A Wildcat, Always A Wildcat: FOREVER THE VALLEY.
Once A Wildcat, Always A Wildcat: The Ultimate Networking Experience
Featuring the Unveiling of the FVSU National Alumni Association Inaugural Business Directory. The attire is Wildcat Chic.
Time: 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM
Location: On The Yard (TBD)
This is the Author's Corner. Forever The Valley Yard Fest Celebration
Time: 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM
Bold style meets timeless class. Whether your look is polished, trendy, classic, or creative, come dressed to celebrate the spirit of Forever The Valley.
Time: 7:00 PM – 11:00 PM
Location: Courtyard Marriott, Warner Robins, Georgia
Call up your favorite Spades partner and join us at the FVSUNAA Homecoming Yard Fest Spades Tournament.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!