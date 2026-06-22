Homecoming 2026

Forever The Valley Legacy Celebration Package

Includes:

• Admission to the Blue Carpet Ultimate Networking Experience featuring the Unveiling of the FVSU National Alumni Association Inaugural Business Directory

• Access to the Yard Fest VIP Alumni Lounge

• Game Day Ticket (DOES NOT INCLUDE PARKING)

• Admission to The Valley After Dark Signature Celebration

• Official Homecoming Swag Package





Registration: $150.00 (Deadline to purchase September 15th)





Limited quantities available. Secure your Homecoming Weekend package early and join Wildcats from across the nation as we celebrate Once A Wildcat, Always A Wildcat: FOREVER THE VALLEY.