A group of people in blue and gold attire, some in football gear, pose in front of a large "ONCE A WILDCAT" banner.
Fort Valley State University National Alumni Association Inc

Hosted by

Fort Valley State University National Alumni Association Inc

About this event

Homecoming 2026

Premium VIP Package Experience
$150

Forever The Valley Legacy Celebration Package

Includes:
• Admission to the Blue Carpet Ultimate Networking Experience featuring the Unveiling of the FVSU National Alumni Association Inaugural Business Directory
• Access to the Yard Fest VIP Alumni Lounge
• Game Day Ticket (DOES NOT INCLUDE PARKING)
• Admission to The Valley After Dark Signature Celebration
• Official Homecoming Swag Package


Registration: $150.00 (Deadline to purchase September 15th)


Limited quantities available. Secure your Homecoming Weekend package early and join Wildcats from across the nation as we celebrate Once A Wildcat, Always A Wildcat: FOREVER THE VALLEY.

Deluxe VIP Package Experience
$120

Forever The Valley Legacy Celebration Package

Includes:
• Admission to the Blue Carpet Ultimate Networking Experience featuring the Unveiling of the FVSU National Alumni Association Inaugural Business Directory
• Access to the Yard Fest VIP Alumni Lounge
• Admission to The Valley After Dark Signature Celebration
• Official Homecoming Swag Package


Registration: $120.00 (Deadline to purchase September 15th)


Limited quantities available. Secure your Homecoming Weekend package early and join Wildcats from across the nation as we celebrate Once A Wildcat, Always A Wildcat: FOREVER THE VALLEY.

Blue Carpet Ultimate Networking Experience
$40

Once A Wildcat, Always A Wildcat: The Ultimate Networking Experience
Featuring the Unveiling of the FVSU National Alumni Association Inaugural Business Directory. The attire is Wildcat Chic.


Time: 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM
Location: On The Yard (TBD)

Forever The Valley Literary Legacy Showcase
$50

This is the Author's Corner. Forever The Valley Yard Fest Celebration
Time: 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM

The Valley After Dark Signature Celebration
$60

Bold style meets timeless class. Whether your look is polished, trendy, classic, or creative, come dressed to celebrate the spirit of Forever The Valley.


Time: 7:00 PM – 11:00 PM
Location: Courtyard Marriott, Warner Robins, Georgia

Spades Tournament
$25

Call up your favorite Spades partner and join us at the FVSUNAA Homecoming Yard Fest Spades Tournament.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!