Honoring Military & Veteran Caregivers

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About this event
Enjoy the Concert, Open seating in General Admission Section, Early Bird Ticket Price
Priority entry, reserved seating, and access to VIP‑only areas. VIP Reception prior to the event with Coffey Anderson and Mother Legacy. Individual ticket
Pay for a Military & Veteran Caregiver with their family (max 6 people).
They will sit in Hidden Heroes Section.
Enjoy the Concert, Open seating in General Admission Section,
§Fellow’s Heroes - $10,000: Prime Logo Placement on all event materials. Extensive social media exposure through dedicated posts with hyperlinks & hashtags. Name & Logo on email communications. VIP Reception/Meet & Greet, VIP Seating, 7 Special-Event Tickets. Group Ticket Sale, seven (7) people maximum.
Reserved seating, and access to VIP‑only areas. VIP Reception prior to the event with Coffey Anderson and Mother Legacy. Individual ticket
§ Advocate’s Heroes - $5,000: Quality Logo Placement on all event materials. Extensive social media exposure through posts with hyperlinks & hashtags. Name & Logo on email communications. VIP Reception/Meet & Greet, VIP Seating, 5 Special-Event Tickets. Group Sales Ticket, Five (5) tickets maximum.
§Love Lives Heroes - $1,000: Fine Logo Placement on all event materials. Social media exposure through posts with hyperlinks & hashtags. Name & Logo on email communications. Individual Ticket
§Hidden Helpers - $500: Logo Placement on all event-day materials. Social media exposure through posts with hyperlinks & hashtags. Individual Ticket
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