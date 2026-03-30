Our Central Command Post

Hosted by

Our Central Command Post

About this event

Honoring Military & Veteran Caregivers

One Marriott Dr

Greensboro, NC 27409, USA

Early Bird General Admission
$40
Available until Aug 13

Enjoy the Concert, Open seating in General Admission Section, Early Bird Ticket Price

Early Bird VIP Admission - Individual Ticket
$150
Available until Aug 13

Priority entry, reserved seating, and access to VIP‑only areas. VIP Reception prior to the event with Coffey Anderson and Mother Legacy. Individual ticket

Pay for a Hidden Hero and Family
$200

Pay for a Military & Veteran Caregiver with their family (max 6 people).

They will sit in Hidden Heroes Section.


General Admission - Late Bird
$50

Enjoy the Concert, Open seating in General Admission Section,

Fellow’s Heroes - $10,000
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 7 tickets

§Fellow’s Heroes - $10,000: Prime Logo Placement on all event materials. Extensive social media exposure through dedicated posts with hyperlinks & hashtags. Name & Logo on email communications. VIP Reception/Meet & Greet, VIP Seating, 7 Special-Event Tickets. Group Ticket Sale, seven (7) people maximum.

VIP Admission - Individual Ticket - Late Bird
$175

Reserved seating, and access to VIP‑only areas. VIP Reception prior to the event with Coffey Anderson and Mother Legacy. Individual ticket

Advocate’s Heroes - $5,000
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 5 tickets

§ Advocate’s Heroes - $5,000: Quality Logo Placement on all event materials. Extensive social media exposure through posts with hyperlinks & hashtags. Name & Logo on email communications. VIP Reception/Meet & Greet, VIP Seating, 5 Special-Event Tickets. Group Sales Ticket, Five (5) tickets maximum.

Love Lives Heroes - $1,000 - Individual ticket
$1,000

§Love Lives Heroes - $1,000: Fine Logo Placement on all event materials. Social media exposure through posts with hyperlinks & hashtags. Name & Logo on email communications. Individual Ticket

Hidden Helpers - $500 - Individual Ticket
$500

§Hidden Helpers - $500: Logo Placement on all event-day materials. Social media exposure through posts with hyperlinks & hashtags. Individual Ticket

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