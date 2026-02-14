Helping Other People Everywhere

Hosted by

Helping Other People Everywhere

About this event

H.O.P.E. Outreach Kenya 2026 Dinner

522 N Irwin St

Hanford, CA 93230, USA

General Admission
$125

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. This year we have a fusion Indian/Valley dinner with food prepared by local chefs, the best cuisine from India and Tri-Tip Dinner from the Valley side.

VIP Admission Table Buy
$1,200

10 left!

This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Priority entry, reserved seating, and access to VIP‑only areas. Sit up front with our team and board. This year we have a fusion Indian/Valley dinner with food prepared by local chefs, the best cuisine from India and Tri-Tip Dinner from the Valley side.

Event Sponsor Table
$800

10 left!

This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Be a table sponsor for $800 get 8 seats. This year we have a fusion Indian/Valley dinner with food prepared by local chefs, the best cuisine from India and Tri-Tip Dinner from the Valley side.

Add a donation for Helping Other People Everywhere

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!