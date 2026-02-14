H.O.P.E. Outreach Kenya 2026 Dinner

About this event
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. This year we have a fusion Indian/Valley dinner with food prepared by local chefs, the best cuisine from India and Tri-Tip Dinner from the Valley side.
10 left!
Priority entry, reserved seating, and access to VIP‑only areas. Sit up front with our team and board. This year we have a fusion Indian/Valley dinner with food prepared by local chefs, the best cuisine from India and Tri-Tip Dinner from the Valley side.
10 left!
Be a table sponsor for $800 get 8 seats. This year we have a fusion Indian/Valley dinner with food prepared by local chefs, the best cuisine from India and Tri-Tip Dinner from the Valley side.
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