Horizon High School Conference

About this event
Please add as many students as you are registering.
This non-refundable deposit is due with registration. Pisgah Church is committed to helping send our students to Bonclarken and, depending on participation, may cover a portion of the remaining balance. We will contact you prior to the trip with details about any additional payments. The total cost will not exceed $340.
Please add as many students as you are registering.
This non-refundable deposit is due with registration and includes the $25 late fee. Pisgah Church is committed to helping send our students to Bonclarken and, depending on participation, may cover a portion of the remaining balance. We will contact you prior to the trip with details about any additional payments. The total cost will not exceed $340.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!