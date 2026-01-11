Houston Hockey Community's Shop

About this shop
Support the Cause — Make a $5 donation and enjoy 2 refreshing cold beers as our thank‑you for helping grow the Houston hockey community.
Support the Cause — Get a Pizza! Make a $10 donation and enjoy a fresh, delicious pizza as our thank‑you for helping grow the Houston hockey community.
“Enjoy a $2 hot dog — every purchase helps fund our mission.”
The Sani Sport technology uses a patented ozone system to reduce harmful bacteria and viruses in and on personal protective equipment (PPE) & in enclosed spaces
A classic everyday ball cap with a comfortable fit, durable build, and effortless style. Perfect for the rink, the road, or anywhere you want to rep your look.
🧊 Skate Sharpening – Only $10
Quick, clean, and consistent edges every time. Perfect for players who want reliable performance without the hassle. Bring your skates in and get back on the ice fast.
Printed on Both Sides T‑Shirt
Comfortable, lightweight, and built to look cool from every angle. Soft fabric, clean fit, and bold double‑sided print that stands out anywhere you go.
🧊 Game‑Worn Hockey Jerseys
Authentic game‑worn jerseys still in great condition, each with real character and on‑ice history. Comfortable, broken‑in, and guaranteed to make you look sharp whether you're at the rink or out around town.
🧊 Game‑Worn Hockey Jerseys
Assorted game‑worn jerseys still in great condition, each with real character and on‑ice history. Comfortable, broken‑in, and guaranteed to make you look sharp whether you're at the rink or out around town.
Be Fashionable
Price per wheel
All sizes and colors waxed or unwaxed
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!