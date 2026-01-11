Houston Hockey Community

Offered by

Houston Hockey Community

About this shop

Houston Hockey Community's Shop

Beverage item
Beverage
$5

Support the Cause — Make a $5 donation and enjoy 2 refreshing cold beers as our thank‑you for helping grow the Houston hockey community.

Food item
Food
$10

Support the Cause — Get a Pizza! Make a $10 donation and enjoy a fresh, delicious pizza as our thank‑you for helping grow the Houston hockey community.

Hot Dog item
Hot Dog
$2

“Enjoy a $2 hot dog — every purchase helps fund our mission.”

Disinfect Equipment item
Disinfect Equipment
$50

The Sani Sport technology uses a patented ozone system to reduce harmful bacteria and viruses in and on personal protective equipment (PPE) & in enclosed spaces

Ball Cap item
Ball Cap
$10

A classic everyday ball cap with a comfortable fit, durable build, and effortless style. Perfect for the rink, the road, or anywhere you want to rep your look.

Skate Sharpening item
Skate Sharpening
$10

🧊 Skate Sharpening – Only $10

Quick, clean, and consistent edges every time. Perfect for players who want reliable performance without the hassle. Bring your skates in and get back on the ice fast.

T-SHIRTS item
T-SHIRTS
$15

Printed on Both Sides T‑Shirt

Comfortable, lightweight, and built to look cool from every angle. Soft fabric, clean fit, and bold double‑sided print that stands out anywhere you go.

Beer League Jerseys item
Beer League Jerseys
$10

🧊 Game‑Worn Hockey Jerseys

Authentic game‑worn jerseys still in great condition, each with real character and on‑ice history. Comfortable, broken‑in, and guaranteed to make you look sharp whether you're at the rink or out around town.

HHC, MLP, Bomber, Rock Jerseys item
HHC, MLP, Bomber, Rock Jerseys
$35

🧊 Game‑Worn Hockey Jerseys

Assorted game‑worn jerseys still in great condition, each with real character and on‑ice history. Comfortable, broken‑in, and guaranteed to make you look sharp whether you're at the rink or out around town.

Fashion Hat item
Fashion Hat
$10

Be Fashionable

Roller Replacement Wheels item
Roller Replacement Wheels
$18

Price per wheel

Used Roller Skates item
Used Roller Skates
$100
Skate Laces item
Skate Laces
$5

All sizes and colors waxed or unwaxed

Add a donation for Houston Hockey Community

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!