How the Grinch Stole Christmas

This free sensory-friendly movie event is exclusively for individuals on the autism spectrum.
Each ticket is for one person.
For pairs, please reserve two tickets: one for the individual on the spectrum and one for their caregiver.
If you are part of a day program and need three or more tickets or require any special accommodations, please reach out to us on Facebook at Love4Aul or email [email protected] so we can assist you.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!