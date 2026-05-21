Hula Lite Workshop with Kumu Pōmaika'i Krueger

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About this event
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Purchase your tickets today - Limited space available! After August 3, 12pm tickets will be $165.00 (pending space availability). (E kala mai, no refunds)
Purchase your tickets today - Limited space available! After August 3, 12pm tickets will be $85.00 (pending space availability). (E kala mai, no refunds)
Purchase your tickets today - Limited space available! After August 3, 12pm tickets will be $85.00 (pending space availability). (E kala mai, no refunds)
IMPORTANT: After August 3, 12pm please email [email protected] or call (301) 919-7905 to confirm space availability BEFORE purchase. (E kala mai, no refunds)
IMPORTANT: After August 3, 12pm please email [email protected] or call (301) 919-7905 to confirm space availability BEFORE purchase. (E kala mai, no refunds)
IMPORTANT: After August 3, 12pm please email [email protected] or call (301) 919-7905 to confirm space availability BEFORE purchase. (E kala mai, no refunds)
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!