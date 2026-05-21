Hālau O 'Aulani
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Hālau O 'Aulani

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Hālau O 'Aulani

About this event

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Hula Lite Workshop with Kumu Pōmaika'i Krueger

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Early Bird-Admission for both sessions
$145
Available until Aug 3

Purchase your tickets today - Limited space available! After August 3, 12pm tickets will be $165.00 (pending space availability). (E kala mai, no refunds)

Early Bird-9am Hula Kahiko only
$75
Available until Aug 3

Purchase your tickets today - Limited space available! After August 3, 12pm tickets will be $85.00 (pending space availability). (E kala mai, no refunds)

Early Bird-1pm Hula ‘Auana
$75
Available until Aug 3

Purchase your tickets today - Limited space available! After August 3, 12pm tickets will be $85.00 (pending space availability). (E kala mai, no refunds)

Admission-for both sessions
$165

IMPORTANT: After August 3, 12pm please email [email protected] or call (301) 919-7905 to confirm space availability BEFORE purchase. (E kala mai, no refunds)

Admission-9am Hula kahiko
$85

IMPORTANT: After August 3, 12pm please email [email protected] or call (301) 919-7905 to confirm space availability BEFORE purchase. (E kala mai, no refunds)

Admission-1pm Hula ‘Auana
$85

IMPORTANT: After August 3, 12pm please email [email protected] or call (301) 919-7905 to confirm space availability BEFORE purchase. (E kala mai, no refunds)

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