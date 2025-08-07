IACAW Navratri 2025 Tickets

555 Broadway

Dobbs Ferry, NY 10522, USA

Navratri 2025~ IACAW Members (1 Day Admission)
$10

Member tickets ARE NOT to be used by NON-MEMBERS! You have the option to add non-member tickets in the cart!

Navratri 2025~ IACAW NON-Members (1 Day Admission)
$20

Adults

YOUTH (11-17 yrs age) (1 Day Admission)
$8

SAME FOR MEMBERS AND NON-MEMBERS

AARTI MUKHYA YAJMAN (1 time)
$101

If you wish to donate more for Aarti, please add in the "donation" option below!
RECEIVE A GIFT FROM IACAW COMMITTEE

Once Aarti is complete, you will be able to keep the thali as a memorabilia.

PRASAD SPONSOR
$251
AARTI THALI (1 time)
$21

If you wish to donate more for Aarti, please add in the "donation" option below!

Once Aarti is complete, you will be able to keep the thali as a memorabilia.

KIDS FREE
Free

Age 10 and Under

GARBA WORKSHOP ATTENDEE MEMBER (1 Day Admission)
Free
GARBA WORKSHOP ATTENDEE NON- MEMBER (1 Day Admission)
$5
KIDS CRAFT ACTIVITY
Free
Add a donation for Indian American Cultural Association of Westchester

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!