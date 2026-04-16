Idaho City Art in the Park Vendor Registration

About this event
This fee includes one vendor space at Art in the Park during event hours. Vendors must provide their own booth setup and any materials needed for their space.
This discounted fee is available to current Idaho City Chamber of Commerce members and includes one vendor space at Art in the Park during event hours. Vendors are responsible for providing their own booth setup and any materials needed for their space.
This fee includes one food vendor space at Art in the Park during event hours. Food vendors are responsible for providing their own setup, equipment, permits, and any materials needed to safely operate their space.
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