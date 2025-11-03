If You Think I’m Sweet, Try My Lemon-Aid!

Hi! I made this lemon-aid with my mommy. 🍋 It’s super fresh and a little bit sweet — just like me!
We squeezed the lemons ourselves and added love (and sugar).
When you drink my lemon-aid, you’re helping my Pop-Pop and Gigi help people stay healthy.
Thank you for helping me help others! 💛
Hi! I got these cupcakes for you!
You can pick chocolate or vanilla — they’re both yummy!
I helped make them pretty with sprinkles.
When you get one, it helps people feel better.
That makes me happy! 💛
