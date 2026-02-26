IHF Nuestra Cultura- Look Who is Dancing

VIP Seating: Two (2) VIP branded tables to the event in the very best location.
Program & Event Branding: Premier logo placement on all event materials, including the red-carpet backdrop, and on the official Idaho Hispanic Foundation website event landing page, and Two (2) pages in the center fold of the IHF Gala program or inside front and back cover.
Prominent Social Media & Digital Exposure: Featured posts across all event's social media channels with a tag to your company. Your logo will be included in email newsletters marketing the event, as well as a link to your organization.
Press Coverage: Your brand will be highlighted in press releases and any media interviews related to the event.
Recognition: Acknowledgment in the event’s thank-you speech and opening/closing remarks.
Welcome Remarks: Opportunity to showcase your company by presenting the Welcome Remarks to the audience.
VIP Seating: Two (2) VIP branded tables to the event in the very best location.
Program & Event Branding: Premier logo placement on all event materials, including the red-carpet backdrop, and on the official Idaho Hispanic Foundation website event landing page, and Two (2) pages in the center fold of the IHF Gala program or inside front and back cover.
Prominent Social Media & Digital Exposure: Featured posts across all event's social media channels with a tag to your company. Your logo will be included in email newsletters marketing the event, as well as a link to your organization.
Press Coverage: Your brand will be highlighted in press releases and any media interviews related to the event.
Recognition: Acknowledgment in the event’s thank-you speech and opening/closing remarks.
Welcome Remarks: Opportunity to showcase your company by presenting the Welcome Remarks to the audience.
Premier Partner
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
VIP Seating: VIP branded table to the event in the very best location.
Program & Event Branding: Premier logo placement on all event materials, including the red-carpet backdrop, and on the official Idaho Hispanic Foundation website event landing page, and Two (2) pages in the center fold of the IHF Gala program or inside front and back cover.
Prominent Social Media & Digital Exposure: Featured posts across all event's social media channels with a tag to your company. Your logo will be included in email newsletters marketing the event, as well as a link to your organization.
Press Coverage: Your brand will be highlighted in press releases and any media interviews related to the event.
Recognition: Acknowledgment in the event’s thank-you speech and opening/closing remarks.
Welcome Remarks: Opportunity to showcase your company by presenting the Welcome Remarks to the audience.
VIP Seating: VIP branded table to the event in the very best location.
Program & Event Branding: Premier logo placement on all event materials, including the red-carpet backdrop, and on the official Idaho Hispanic Foundation website event landing page, and Two (2) pages in the center fold of the IHF Gala program or inside front and back cover.
Prominent Social Media & Digital Exposure: Featured posts across all event's social media channels with a tag to your company. Your logo will be included in email newsletters marketing the event, as well as a link to your organization.
Press Coverage: Your brand will be highlighted in press releases and any media interviews related to the event.
Recognition: Acknowledgment in the event’s thank-you speech and opening/closing remarks.
Welcome Remarks: Opportunity to showcase your company by presenting the Welcome Remarks to the audience.
Community Champion
$3,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 16 tickets
Program & Event Branding: One (1) full page in the IHF Gala Program.
Logo placement on all event materials, including the red carpet backdrop, and official Idaho Hispanic Foundation website event landing page.
VIP Seating: One VIP branded table with the best view of all the action.
Prominent Social Media & Digital Exposure: Featured posts across all event's social media channels with a tag to your company. Your logo will be included in email newsletters marketing the event, as well as a link to your organization.
Recognition: Opportunity to end the night by giving the event thank-you after the closing remarks.
Program & Event Branding: One (1) full page in the IHF Gala Program.
Logo placement on all event materials, including the red carpet backdrop, and official Idaho Hispanic Foundation website event landing page.
VIP Seating: One VIP branded table with the best view of all the action.
Prominent Social Media & Digital Exposure: Featured posts across all event's social media channels with a tag to your company. Your logo will be included in email newsletters marketing the event, as well as a link to your organization.
Recognition: Opportunity to end the night by giving the event thank-you after the closing remarks.
Cultural Advocate
$2,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
Event Branding: Half (1/2)page ad in the IHF Gala Program. Logo placement on all event materials, including the red carpet backdrop. website event landing page.
Better Seats: Branded table for 8 in a premier location for a great view of all the entertainment..
Prominent Social Media & Digital Exposure: Featured posts across all event's social media channels with a tagging your company. Your logo will be included in email newsletters marketing the event, as well as a link to your organization.
Recognition: Acknowledgment at the beginning and end of the event with your own slide with your logo.
Event Branding: Half (1/2)page ad in the IHF Gala Program. Logo placement on all event materials, including the red carpet backdrop. website event landing page.
Better Seats: Branded table for 8 in a premier location for a great view of all the entertainment..
Prominent Social Media & Digital Exposure: Featured posts across all event's social media channels with a tagging your company. Your logo will be included in email newsletters marketing the event, as well as a link to your organization.
Recognition: Acknowledgment at the beginning and end of the event with your own slide with your logo.
Heritage Supporter
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
Event Branding: Logo placement on official Idaho Hispanic Foundation website event landing page , and 1/4-page ad in the IHF Gala Program.
Better Seats:One (1)branded table with priority seating at the event.
Recognition: On-Screen Sponsorship Recognition.
Event Branding: Logo placement on official Idaho Hispanic Foundation website event landing page , and 1/4-page ad in the IHF Gala Program.
Better Seats:One (1)branded table with priority seating at the event.
Recognition: On-Screen Sponsorship Recognition.
Branded VIP Table
$800
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
Event Branding and Recognition: Logo placement on slides during the event
Organization name and logo in the IHF Gala program.
Seating: 1branded table for you and your guests
Event Branding and Recognition: Logo placement on slides during the event
Organization name and logo in the IHF Gala program.
Seating: 1branded table for you and your guests
Branded VIP Table (1/2)
$400
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
Event Branding and Recognition: Logo placement on slides during the event
Organization name and logo in the IHF Gala program.
Seating: 1branded table for you and your guests
Event Branding and Recognition: Logo placement on slides during the event
Organization name and logo in the IHF Gala program.
Seating: 1branded table for you and your guests
Reserved Table
$650
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
Table and dinner for 8 at Nuestra Cultura Gala
Table and dinner for 8 at Nuestra Cultura Gala
Date Night
$150
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
Admission for two (2) guests with guaranteed reserved seating together, ensuring you experience the gala with a friend side-by-side in style.
Admission for two (2) guests with guaranteed reserved seating together, ensuring you experience the gala with a friend side-by-side in style.
Single Ticket
$80
Enjoy an evening of elegance and inspiration with individual access to the gala. Perfect for solo attendees looking to experience the night’s festivities, network, and celebrate in style!
Enjoy an evening of elegance and inspiration with individual access to the gala. Perfect for solo attendees looking to experience the night’s festivities, network, and celebrate in style!
Join Wait List
Free
Add a donation for Idaho Hispanic Foundation
$
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