IHF Nuestra Cultura- Look Who is Dancing

VIP Seating: Two (2) VIP branded tables to the event in the very best location.

Program & Event Branding: Premier logo placement on all event materials, including the red-carpet backdrop, and on the official Idaho Hispanic Foundation website event landing page, and Two (2) pages in the center fold of the IHF Gala program or inside front and back cover.

Prominent Social Media & Digital Exposure: Featured posts across all event's social media channels with a tag to your company. Your logo will be included in email newsletters marketing the event, as well as a link to your organization.

Press Coverage: Your brand will be highlighted in press releases and any media interviews related to the event.

Recognition: Acknowledgment in the event’s thank-you speech and opening/closing remarks.