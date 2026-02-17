Imagine Lone Star International Academy

Imagine Lone Star International Academy

ILSIA's 1st Annual Festival of Colors

Concession "Dinges Dollars"
$1

Skip the line, purchase your Dinges Dollars ahead of time!

You will be given actual Dinges Dollars to use for concessions and any additional purchases you may want to make at the event! If you don't use them all, don't worry, you can use them at the next event or $1 free dress & snack day!

Note: Concession items typically vary in price from $1-$5 depending on the event

ULTIMATE COLOR COMBO! - Youth
$25

THIS IS A STEAL!!!
Show your spirit + your colors! If you love the tie-dye look of your shirt at the end of the day, we'll email you a like to make it stick for an awesome new spirit day look!

What's included:

  • 1 ILSIA Spirit Shirt
  • 1 Pair Sunglasses
  • 1 Squeeze Bottle filled with 250ml color powder
  • 2 - 250ml bags of color powder

Note: Colors are pre-selected and may not be chosen, if you order more than one powder item you will receive a variety of colors

ULTIMATE COLOR COMBO! - Adult
$25

THIS IS A STEAL!!!
Show your spirit + your colors! If you love the tie-dye look of your shirt at the end of the day, we'll email you a like to make it stick for an awesome new spirit day look!

What's included:

  • 1 ILSIA Spirit Shirt
  • 1 Pair Sunglasses
  • 1 Squeeze Bottle filled with 250ml color powder
  • 2 - 250ml bags of color powder

Note: Colors are pre-selected and may not be chosen, if you order more than one powder item you will receive a variety of colors

Simple Color Combo
$15

Everything you need for our color throw party!

What's included:

  • 1 Pair of Sunglasses
  • 1 Color Squeeze Bottle filled with 250ml color powder
  • 2 - 250ml bags of color powder

Note: Colors are pre-selected and may not be chosen, if you order more than one powder item you will receive a variety of colors

Spring Craft Kit
$10

Grab a DYO - "Design Your Own" craft kit to jump into spring with us!

We will have tables with all supplies needed to decorate and design your amazing crafts at the event and even an area to show off and fly your new kites!

What's included:

  • Bird House & Bag of Seed
  • Leaf/Flower Crown
  • Pin Wheel
  • Wind Chime
  • Kite
Single Color Powder Squeeze Bottle
$6

Make your color last longer and fly higher! A fun way to play, design, write, draw with your color powder in these pre-filled squeeze bottles!

What's included:

1 - 250ml squeeze bottle of color powder.

Note: Colors are pre-selected and may not be chosen, if you order more than one powder item you will receive a variety of colors

2 Color Bottles
$10

Save $2!!

Make your color last longer and fly higher! A fun way to play, design, write, draw with your color powder in these pre-filled squeeze bottles!

What's included:

2 - 250ml squeeze bottle of color powder.

Note: Colors are pre-selected and may not be chosen, if you order more than one powder item you will receive a variety of colors

2 Color Packet
$10

Save $2!!

What's included:

2 - 250ml bags of classic color powder.

Note: Colors are pre-selected and may not be chosen, if you order more than one powder item you will receive a variety of colors

