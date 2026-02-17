ILSIA's 1st Annual Festival of Colors

Skip the line, purchase your Dinges Dollars ahead of time!
You will be given actual Dinges Dollars to use for concessions and any additional purchases you may want to make at the event! If you don't use them all, don't worry, you can use them at the next event or $1 free dress & snack day!
Note: Concession items typically vary in price from $1-$5 depending on the event
THIS IS A STEAL!!!
Show your spirit + your colors! If you love the tie-dye look of your shirt at the end of the day, we'll email you a like to make it stick for an awesome new spirit day look!
What's included:
Note: Colors are pre-selected and may not be chosen, if you order more than one powder item you will receive a variety of colors
Everything you need for our color throw party!
What's included:
Note: Colors are pre-selected and may not be chosen, if you order more than one powder item you will receive a variety of colors
Grab a DYO - "Design Your Own" craft kit to jump into spring with us!
We will have tables with all supplies needed to decorate and design your amazing crafts at the event and even an area to show off and fly your new kites!
What's included:
Make your color last longer and fly higher! A fun way to play, design, write, draw with your color powder in these pre-filled squeeze bottles!
What's included:
1 - 250ml squeeze bottle of color powder.
Note: Colors are pre-selected and may not be chosen, if you order more than one powder item you will receive a variety of colors
Save $2!!
Make your color last longer and fly higher! A fun way to play, design, write, draw with your color powder in these pre-filled squeeze bottles!
What's included:
2 - 250ml squeeze bottle of color powder.
Note: Colors are pre-selected and may not be chosen, if you order more than one powder item you will receive a variety of colors
Save $2!!
What's included:
2 - 250ml bags of classic color powder.
Note: Colors are pre-selected and may not be chosen, if you order more than one powder item you will receive a variety of colors
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!