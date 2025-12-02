I’m a Nature Lover — And a Giver

Hosted by
About this event
Your gift helps provide enrichment items, medical supplies, and daily essentials that keep our ambassador animals healthy and engaged. From fresh branches for perching to puzzle feeders that stimulate natural behaviors, the little things add up to a big impact.
Support the daily work that keeps this place wild, welcoming, and ready. From watering pollinator gardens to restocking bird seed and cleaning the classrooms.
Help maintain the spaces where wildlife and people meet — from enclosures to trails, visitor signs to welcome desks. It’s part of what makes this place feel alive.
Support tools, teaching materials, habitat improvements, and enrichment items that bring thousands of kids closer to Utah’s wildlife.
Your gift helps turn curiosity into connection — and connection into care.
Cover one full day of care, conservation work, school programming, and outreach.This level supports the hands-on, moment-to-moment work that keeps the Ogden Nature Center running — for animals, land, and people.
Support the monthly cost of care for one non-releasable animal ambassador — food, medication, enrichment, and dedicated staff time. These animals will live out their lives here. Your gift helps ensure they do so with dignity, comfort, and safety.
Fund the quiet, daily labor that holds the land together. From invasive species removal to native planting and flood channel maintenance, your gift supports the long-term care of the land — so trails stay open, water flows clean, and the wild has a place to root.
Help us respond to the needs we can’t predict: an animal injury, a broken enclosure, a plumbing failure after hours.This level gives us the flexibility to act fast, protect what matters, and keep this place open.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!