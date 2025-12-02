Ogden Nature Center

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Ogden Nature Center

About this event

I’m a Nature Lover — And a Giver

Support the Small Things That Matter item
Support the Small Things That Matter
$25

Your gift helps provide enrichment items, medical supplies, and daily essentials that keep our ambassador animals healthy and engaged. From fresh branches for perching to puzzle feeders that stimulate natural behaviors, the little things add up to a big impact.

Daily Care Matters item
Daily Care Matters
$50

Support the daily work that keeps this place wild, welcoming, and ready. From watering pollinator gardens to restocking bird seed and cleaning the classrooms.

Keep the Care Flowing item
Keep the Care Flowing
$100

Help maintain the spaces where wildlife and people meet — from enclosures to trails, visitor signs to welcome desks. It’s part of what makes this place feel alive.

Help Nature Teach item
Help Nature Teach
$250

Support tools, teaching materials, habitat improvements, and enrichment items that bring thousands of kids closer to Utah’s wildlife.

Your gift helps turn curiosity into connection — and connection into care.

Fund One Full Day of Impact item
Fund One Full Day of Impact
$500

Cover one full day of care, conservation work, school programming, and outreach.This level supports the hands-on, moment-to-moment work that keeps the Ogden Nature Center running — for animals, land, and people.

Care for a Wild Ambassador item
Care for a Wild Ambassador
$1,000

Support the monthly cost of care for one non-releasable animal ambassador — food, medication, enrichment, and dedicated staff time. These animals will live out their lives here. Your gift helps ensure they do so with dignity, comfort, and safety.

Steward of the Land item
Steward of the Land
$2,500

Fund the quiet, daily labor that holds the land together. From invasive species removal to native planting and flood channel maintenance, your gift supports the long-term care of the land — so trails stay open, water flows clean, and the wild has a place to root.

Unite with Nature item
Unite with Nature
$5,000

Help us respond to the needs we can’t predict: an animal injury, a broken enclosure, a plumbing failure after hours.This level gives us the flexibility to act fast, protect what matters, and keep this place open.

Add a donation for Ogden Nature Center

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!