About this event
Enjoy full access to India Day 2026 and experience an evening of culture, music, performances, and community celebration. Open to all attendees looking to be part of the One India experience.
Please choose the ticket category that best applies to you. During check-in, our volunteers may verify age or performer status if needed. Thank you for your understanding and cooperation—we can't wait to celebrate with you!
For registered performers participating in India Day 2026. Please select this category only if you are part of an approved performance group or act.
During check-in, our volunteers may verify your performer status if needed. Thank you for your understanding and cooperation—we can't wait to celebrate with you!
Discounted admission for children ages 6 through 12.
During check-in, our volunteers may verify age if needed. Thank you for your understanding and cooperation—we can't wait to celebrate with you!
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