Indy Dance Council

Hosted by

Indy Dance Council

About this event

Indy Dance Festival 2026

4000 Michigan Rd

Indianapolis, IN 46208, USA

EARLY BIRD - General Admission
$25
Available until Jul 16

Available thru Wednesday, July 15th

Open Seating

General Admission
$30

Open Seating

Buy One Give One
$50

General Admission + $25 donation to support the 80 free tickets we provide to young dancers across the community. Comes with a free festival button.

General Admission - ARTIST RATE
$20

Discounted ticket for artists. The majority of sales goes directly back to the artists on and off the stage who bring this festival to life, so please consider whether this ticket price is right for you.

Add a donation for Indy Dance Council

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!