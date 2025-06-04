Indy Dance Festival 2025 Silent Auction

Hosted by
Starting bid
1 month of unlimited classes ($129 value)
Starting bid
Wine Tasting for 20! ($600 value)
Starting bid
3 month membership to the Jewish Community Center ($415 value)
Starting bid
4 tickets tickets to attend any Indianapolis Ballet performance in The Tobias Theater at Newfields for the 2025/26 season ($220 value)
Starting bid
2 tickets to attend Indianapolis Ballet’s production of The Nutcracker at Clowes Memorial Hall at Butler University December 20th ($160 value)
Starting bid
4 tickets to any performance during Dance Kaleidoscope's 25/26 season! ($220 value)
Starting bid
Freeland's Restaurant Gift Card ($50 value)
Starting bid
2 Flex Passes for Indy Fringe Festival 2025 ($198 value)
Starting bid
1 private guitar lesson with Charlie Ballantine, named as one of the top 200 living guitarists by All About Jazz Magazine ($100 value)
Starting bid
1 free bouquet from customer focused, woman-owned Lilly Lane Flowers ($50 value)
Starting bid
1 month of free virtual Tuesday Ashtanga Yoga with Carol Tharp-Perrin ($80 value)
Starting bid
A custom 24 x 36 art piece by local artist Kira Shemesh ($350 value)
Starting bid
2 1-hour reformer classes for beginner or intermediate level in northwest Carmel. Cherri Jaffee has 23 years of experience teaching Pilates on the reformer as well as mat classes. ($170 value)
Starting bid
One dancer photoshoot in the new studio with Sonja Clark of Moonbug Photography! ($350 value)
Starting bid
LIMITLESS with Lina (Zionsville)
The package includes:
- A 15-minute strategy call to discuss your unique goals and how we can best support you
- A 1-hour assessment to create a customized plan that fits your needs
- 5 semi-private sessions that focus on full-body movement and building strength that translates to real-life benefits ($375 value)
