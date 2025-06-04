Hosted by

Indy Dance Festival 2025 Silent Auction

DanceWorks 1 month Unlimited
$30

Starting bid

1 month of unlimited classes ($129 value)

Total Wine & More Wine Tasting for 20
$100

Starting bid

Wine Tasting for 20! ($600 value)

3 Month Jewish Community Center Membership
$80

Starting bid

3 month membership to the Jewish Community Center ($415 value)

4 Tickets to any IB season performance at the Tobias
$50

Starting bid

4 tickets tickets to attend any Indianapolis Ballet performance in The Tobias Theater at Newfields for the 2025/26 season ($220 value)

2 Tickets to IB performance of The Nutcracker at Clowes
$50

Starting bid

2 tickets to attend Indianapolis Ballet’s production of The Nutcracker at Clowes Memorial Hall at Butler University December 20th ($160 value)

4 Tickets to Dance Kaleidoscopes 25/26 season
$50

Starting bid

4 tickets to any performance during Dance Kaleidoscope's 25/26 season! ($220 value)

$50 Freelands Gift Card
$10

Starting bid

Freeland's Restaurant Gift Card ($50 value)

2 Indy Fringe Festival Flex Passes
$30

Starting bid

2 Flex Passes for Indy Fringe Festival 2025 ($198 value)

Private Guitar Lesson
$20

Starting bid

1 private guitar lesson with Charlie Ballantine, named as one of the top 200 living guitarists by All About Jazz Magazine ($100 value)

Bouquet from Lilly Lane Flowers
$10

Starting bid

1 free bouquet from customer focused, woman-owned Lilly Lane Flowers ($50 value)

1 month of virtual Tuesday Ashtanga Yoga
$20

Starting bid

1 month of free virtual Tuesday Ashtanga Yoga with Carol Tharp-Perrin ($80 value)

Custom 24 x 36 Art Piece
$75

Starting bid

A custom 24 x 36 art piece by local artist Kira Shemesh ($350 value)

2 One-Hour Reformer Classes
$20

Starting bid

2 1-hour reformer classes for beginner or intermediate level in northwest Carmel. Cherri Jaffee has 23 years of experience teaching Pilates on the reformer as well as mat classes. ($170 value)

Dancer photoshoot with Moonbug Photography
$75

Starting bid

One dancer photoshoot in the new studio with Sonja Clark of Moonbug Photography! ($350 value)

5-Session Women's Fitness Package at LIMITLESS with Lina
$75

Starting bid

LIMITLESS with Lina (Zionsville)

The package includes:
- A 15-minute strategy call to discuss your unique goals and how we can best support you
- A 1-hour assessment to create a customized plan that fits your needs
- 5 semi-private sessions that focus on full-body movement and building strength that translates to real-life benefits ($375 value)

