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Indy Dance Council

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Indy Dance Festival 2026 Silent Auction

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DanceWorks 1 month Unlimited item
DanceWorks 1 month Unlimited item
DanceWorks 1 month Unlimited
$30

Starting bid

($129 value) Get unlimited access for 30 days to all of our regular weekly classes!

2 Season Subscription Packages for the 26/27 Season item
2 Season Subscription Packages for the 26/27 Season item
2 Season Subscription Packages for the 26/27 Season
$75

Starting bid

($400 value) The 2026-2027 season will include the following:


Close Encounters, October 1st-4th, 2026 | Performances of new works performed in an intimate setting at The District Theatre.


Cinderella, November 6th-8th, 2026 | Full story ballet performed with the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra at Clowes Memorial Hall.


Ballet Russes, March 5th-7th, 2027 | Celebrate one of the most influential balletcompanies of the 20th century with the Indianapolis Ballet and the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra. This performance will be held at Clowes Memorial Hall andwill feature Matthew’s Neenan’s choreography to Stravinsky’s The Firebird.


En Pointe, May 21st-23rd, 2027 | This mixed repertoire performance will take place at The Tobias Theater at Newfields.

4 Tickets to Dance Kaleidoscope's 26/27 season item
4 Tickets to Dance Kaleidoscope's 26/27 season item
4 Tickets to Dance Kaleidoscope's 26/27 season
$50

Starting bid

($240 value) 4 tickets to any performance during Dance Kaleidoscope's 26/27 season!

24" x 24" Art Piece by local artist Kira Shemesh item
24" x 24" Art Piece by local artist Kira Shemesh item
24" x 24" Art Piece by local artist Kira Shemesh
$75

Starting bid

($350 value) An original 24" x 24" painting by Kira Shemesh, an Indianapolis-based artist specializing in fluid art techniques

Private Group Class at MVMT House (Factory Arts District) item
Private Group Class at MVMT House (Factory Arts District) item
Private Group Class at MVMT House (Factory Arts District) item
Private Group Class at MVMT House (Factory Arts District)
$75

Starting bid

($425 value) Choose from one of MVMT House's 7 class formats and host a group of friends for a private class. Can be used in the Reformer Room (8 person capacity) or Mat Room (15 person capacity)

10-Visit Punch Card at North Mass Boulder item
10-Visit Punch Card at North Mass Boulder item
10-Visit Punch Card at North Mass Boulder
$40

Starting bid

($208 value) Punch card with 10 entry passes that do not expire until they are used. NMB features 18,000 sq ft of bouldering terrain, free fitness & yoga classes, and a cafe.

3 Movie Tickets & Popcorn Voucher to Kan-Kan Cinema item
3 Movie Tickets & Popcorn Voucher to Kan-Kan Cinema item
3 Movie Tickets & Popcorn Voucher to Kan-Kan Cinema
$10

Starting bid

($50 value) Three vouchers that can be redeemed for regular priced tickets and a small popcorn

10 ticket pack to 2026 Indy Shorts Film Festival item
10 ticket pack to 2026 Indy Shorts Film Festival item
10 ticket pack to 2026 Indy Shorts Film Festival
$25

Starting bid

($120 value) 10 ticket pack to the Indy Shorts Film Festival, taking place from July 21-26. Tickets are only valid through July 26, 2026

Cooper's Hawk Wine Tasting for 4 item
Cooper's Hawk Wine Tasting for 4 item
Cooper's Hawk Wine Tasting for 4
$10

Starting bid

($60 value) Lux wine tasting for 4 people, no expiration. 2 locations: 3815 E 96th St (Indy) & 8696 E US Hwy 36 (Avon)

Two (2) tickets to American Piano Awards Finals Night - Apri item
Two (2) tickets to American Piano Awards Finals Night - Apri item
Two (2) tickets to American Piano Awards Finals Night - Apri
$40

Starting bid

($200 value) Two (2) tickets to Finals Night of the 2027 American Piano Awards in Jazz at 7:00pm on Saturday, April 24, 2027 at Hilbert Circle Theatre

Let's Roam Date Night Scavenger Hunt Tickets item
Let's Roam Date Night Scavenger Hunt Tickets item
Let's Roam Date Night Scavenger Hunt Tickets
$20

Starting bid

($70 value) Self-guided, app-led scavenger hunt built for couples. You'll walk to real stops around the city, solve clues, answer trivia, and complete playful outdoor challenges together.

The date night version adds couple-focused moments like Memory Lane, Guess Your Date, fun photo moments, and other connection-focused challenges so it feels more like a real date than a standard activity

Let's Roam Corporate Scavenger Hunt item
Let's Roam Corporate Scavenger Hunt item
Let's Roam Corporate Scavenger Hunt
$50

Starting bid

($500 value) 50% off a Virtual/In-Person Team Building Event - Discount reduces prices from $35 / person to $17.50 per person


Tour Top Experiences in Indianapolis, bring your team together with interactive outdoor team building activities. Our Team Building Scavenger Hunts offer engaging ways to view Indianapolis while boosting collaboration and energy

Let's Roam Scavenger Hunt for 10 item
Let's Roam Scavenger Hunt for 10 item
Let's Roam Scavenger Hunt for 10
$35

Starting bid

($350 value) Tour Top Experiences in Indianapolis, bring your team together with interactive outdoor team building activities. Our Team Building Scavenger Hunts offer engaging ways to view Indianapolis while boosting collaboration and energy

Tinker Street Restaurant Gift Card item
Tinker Street Restaurant Gift Card item
Tinker Street Restaurant Gift Card
$25

Starting bid

($100 value) Gift card to Tinker Street (402 East 16th Street) - New American outpost with a patio serving wines, brews & seasonal fare in a warm, upbeat setting

Freeland's Restaurant Gift Card item
Freeland's Restaurant Gift Card item
Freeland's Restaurant Gift Card
$25

Starting bid

($100 value) Gift card to Freeland's (875 Freeland Way, Carmel) - Tucked away in a beautiful historic former home in Carmel, Indiana. Freeland's Restaurant serves refined, seasonal dishes in a warm and cozy setting

Admission for 4 to the Indiana State Museum (A) item
Admission for 4 to the Indiana State Museum (A) item
Admission for 4 to the Indiana State Museum (A)
$25

Starting bid

($92 value) Admission for 4 to the Indiana State Museum & Historic Sites (not including special programs or IMAX)

Admission for 4 to the Indiana State Museum (B) item
Admission for 4 to the Indiana State Museum (B) item
Admission for 4 to the Indiana State Museum (B)
$25

Starting bid

($92 value) Admission for 4 to the Indiana State Museum & Historic Sites (not including special programs or IMAX)

Admission for 4 to the Indiana State Museum (C) item
Admission for 4 to the Indiana State Museum (C) item
Admission for 4 to the Indiana State Museum (C)
$25

Starting bid

($92 value) Admission for 4 to the Indiana State Museum & Historic Sites (not including special programs or IMAX)

4 Box Seat Tickets for Indianapolis Indians item
4 Box Seat Tickets for Indianapolis Indians item
4 Box Seat Tickets for Indianapolis Indians
$15

Starting bid

($76 value) 4 box seat tickets for any Indianapolis Indians 2026 season home game

2 IndyFringe Festival Passes (6 shows) item
2 IndyFringe Festival Passes (6 shows) item
2 IndyFringe Festival Passes (6 shows)
$40

Starting bid

($198 value) 12 tickets to the 2026 IndyFringe Festival valid for any show 8/13 - 8/23

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