Indy Dance Festival 2026 Silent Auction

($400 value) The 2026-2027 season will include the following:





Close Encounters, October 1st-4th, 2026 | Performances of new works performed in an intimate setting at The District Theatre.





Cinderella, November 6th-8th, 2026 | Full story ballet performed with the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra at Clowes Memorial Hall.





Ballet Russes, March 5th-7th, 2027 | Celebrate one of the most influential balletcompanies of the 20th century with the Indianapolis Ballet and the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra. This performance will be held at Clowes Memorial Hall andwill feature Matthew’s Neenan’s choreography to Stravinsky’s The Firebird.





En Pointe, May 21st-23rd, 2027 | This mixed repertoire performance will take place at The Tobias Theater at Newfields.