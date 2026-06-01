Indy Dance Festival 2026 Silent Auction

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($129 value) Get unlimited access for 30 days to all of our regular weekly classes!
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($400 value) The 2026-2027 season will include the following:
Close Encounters, October 1st-4th, 2026 | Performances of new works performed in an intimate setting at The District Theatre.
Cinderella, November 6th-8th, 2026 | Full story ballet performed with the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra at Clowes Memorial Hall.
Ballet Russes, March 5th-7th, 2027 | Celebrate one of the most influential balletcompanies of the 20th century with the Indianapolis Ballet and the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra. This performance will be held at Clowes Memorial Hall andwill feature Matthew’s Neenan’s choreography to Stravinsky’s The Firebird.
En Pointe, May 21st-23rd, 2027 | This mixed repertoire performance will take place at The Tobias Theater at Newfields.
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($240 value) 4 tickets to any performance during Dance Kaleidoscope's 26/27 season!
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($350 value) An original 24" x 24" painting by Kira Shemesh, an Indianapolis-based artist specializing in fluid art techniques
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($425 value) Choose from one of MVMT House's 7 class formats and host a group of friends for a private class. Can be used in the Reformer Room (8 person capacity) or Mat Room (15 person capacity)
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($208 value) Punch card with 10 entry passes that do not expire until they are used. NMB features 18,000 sq ft of bouldering terrain, free fitness & yoga classes, and a cafe.
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($50 value) Three vouchers that can be redeemed for regular priced tickets and a small popcorn
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($120 value) 10 ticket pack to the Indy Shorts Film Festival, taking place from July 21-26. Tickets are only valid through July 26, 2026
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($60 value) Lux wine tasting for 4 people, no expiration. 2 locations: 3815 E 96th St (Indy) & 8696 E US Hwy 36 (Avon)
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($200 value) Two (2) tickets to Finals Night of the 2027 American Piano Awards in Jazz at 7:00pm on Saturday, April 24, 2027 at Hilbert Circle Theatre
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($70 value) Self-guided, app-led scavenger hunt built for couples. You'll walk to real stops around the city, solve clues, answer trivia, and complete playful outdoor challenges together.
The date night version adds couple-focused moments like Memory Lane, Guess Your Date, fun photo moments, and other connection-focused challenges so it feels more like a real date than a standard activity
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($500 value) 50% off a Virtual/In-Person Team Building Event - Discount reduces prices from $35 / person to $17.50 per person
Tour Top Experiences in Indianapolis, bring your team together with interactive outdoor team building activities. Our Team Building Scavenger Hunts offer engaging ways to view Indianapolis while boosting collaboration and energy
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($350 value) Tour Top Experiences in Indianapolis, bring your team together with interactive outdoor team building activities. Our Team Building Scavenger Hunts offer engaging ways to view Indianapolis while boosting collaboration and energy
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($100 value) Gift card to Tinker Street (402 East 16th Street) - New American outpost with a patio serving wines, brews & seasonal fare in a warm, upbeat setting
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($100 value) Gift card to Freeland's (875 Freeland Way, Carmel) - Tucked away in a beautiful historic former home in Carmel, Indiana. Freeland's Restaurant serves refined, seasonal dishes in a warm and cozy setting
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($92 value) Admission for 4 to the Indiana State Museum & Historic Sites (not including special programs or IMAX)
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($92 value) Admission for 4 to the Indiana State Museum & Historic Sites (not including special programs or IMAX)
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($92 value) Admission for 4 to the Indiana State Museum & Historic Sites (not including special programs or IMAX)
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($76 value) 4 box seat tickets for any Indianapolis Indians 2026 season home game
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($198 value) 12 tickets to the 2026 IndyFringe Festival valid for any show 8/13 - 8/23
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