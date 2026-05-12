Indy Dance Festival Masterclasses 2026

About this event
Attend 3 classes of your choice on Saturday, July 18th and receive a 20% discount!
We will be in touch to confirm your class selections.
Attend 3 classes of your choice on Sunday, July 19th and receive a 20% discount!
We will be in touch to confirm your class selections.
Taught by Karen Gibbons-Brown
Saturday July 20th, 12:00pm-1:30pm
3rd floor Lilly Hall, Butler University
Level: Intermediate/Advanced
A ballet class rooted in classical technique needed to build a strong artistic presence.
Taught by Indy Devera
Saturday July 18th, 12:00pm-1:30pm
3rd floor Lilly Hall, Butler University
Level: Open Level
Come experience this open-level, open-style dance class focused on movement, musicality, performance, and self-expression, led by Indy Devera. Designed for all experience levels, this class blends foundational training with choreography in a supportive, high-energy environment.
Led by Keegan Seoul Loye
Saturday July 18th, 1:45pm-3:15pm
3rd floor Lilly Hall, Butler University
Level: Beginner
In this introduction to Breakin, we will go over the fundamental elements known as Toprock, godowns, footwork, freezes and powermoves.
Led by Jennifer Lott
Saturday July 18th, 1:45pm-3:15pm
3rd floor Lilly Hall, Butler University
Level: Open Level
For dancers of all skills and backgrounds. Bring your whole self to this playful, musical exploration of tools and scores to develop and your improv practice.
Led by Michelle Meltzer
Saturday July 18th, 3:30pm-5:00pm
3rd floor Lilly Hall, Butler University
Level: Open Level
A welcoming class for movers of all experience levels exploring contemporary technique, musicality, improvisation, and choreography. Build strength, confidence, and artistic expression in a supportive, creative environment.
Led by Robert G. Burden
Saturday July 18th, 3:30pm-5:00pm
3rd floor Lilly Hall, Butler University
Level: Open Level
House Phlo is Hip-hop in the lens of a tap dancer's rhythmic pattern. From the feet to the body creating rhythm or what I like to call body scatting.
Led by Natalie Clevenger
Sunday July 19th, 10:30am-12:00pm
3rd floor Lilly Hall, Butler University
Level: Open Level
In this class, we will explore Limón's foundational principles: weight, fall & recovery, and breath. Through across the floor and short center phrases, we will discover how these principles can be applied to every dance style and our own human experience.
Led by Iris Rosa Santiago
Sunday July 19th, 10:30am-12:00pm
3rd floor Lilly Hall, Butler University
Level: Open Level
This class will fuse jazz and latin inspired movements using contemporary diasporic music genres such as salsa and Afro beats.
Dance Adjacent Careers
Sunday July 19th, 12:00pm-1:00pm
3rd floor Lilly Hall, Butler University
Taught by Dr. Emmanuel Cudjoe
Sunday July 19th, 1:00pm-2:30pm
3rd floor Lilly Hall, Butler University
Level: Open Level
This high-energy class explores traditional and contemporary West African dance forms through movement, rhythm, musicality, and cultural expression. Participants will engage with grounded movement techniques, polyrhythmic structures, and community-centered dance practices rooted in West African traditions.
Taught by Jennifer Lott
Sunday July 19th, 1:00pm-2:30pm
3rd floor Lilly Hall, Butler University
Level: Intermediate/Advanced
A contemporary dance technique for intermediate to advanced movers. Within a clear structure of exercises, the Countertechnique class thoroughly prepares the body for rehearsal and performance, enabling dancers to move bigger, more fluidly and more spatially, while becoming stronger and more flexible.
Taught by Sagar Lalla & Amber Rose Greaney
Sunday July 19th, 2:45pm-4:15pm
3rd floor Lilly Hall, Butler University
Level: Open Level
This class will cover basic bachata footwork fused with other styles of dancing. Dancers will have the ability to bring their own style into this class to make the content their own.
Taught by Justin Lewis
Sunday July 19th, 2:45pm-4:15pm
3rd floor Lilly Hall, Butler University
Level: Intermediate/Advanced
This class will challenge your tap technique and build your vocabulary while maintaining an upbeat style of movement carried from other styles of dance. Bring your own tap board or email [email protected] to request to borrow one.
Taught by Kylie Williams
Sunday July 12th 3-4pm
Hot Room Downtown (305 E New York St)
This Shapeshifting Series supports and supplements any fitness routine. This practice is for EVERYBODY!
It was developed in the early 1990s by Mary Jarvis, a devoted Hatha Yoga Practitioner of 41 years. Shapeshifting helped her to get out of pain and become whole again after suffering spinal injuries caused by a debilitating car accident. These specific body skills practiced in order are proven to increase strength, flexibility, posture, and stamina. Come soften your heart, expand your mind, and transform your body!
YOU MUST REGISTER FOR THIS CLASS via the HOT ROOM HERE: http://thehotroom.com/schedule
Taught by Austin SirLimitless Day
Wednesday July 15th, 5:00pm-6:00pm
Studio at Frederick Douglass Community Center (1616 E 25th St)
Ages 8+
Austin “Sirlimitless” Day is hosting a free, beginner-friendly hip hop dance class in collaboration with Indy Dance Council and ChoreoBlitz. Rooted in the spirit of peace, love, unity, and having fun, this class is all about trying something new, connecting as a community, and enjoying the experience through movement. No pressure and no experience needed. Just come ready to have fun.
Taught by Laurie Cutsinger & Claire Graham
Thursday July 16th, 2:00pm-3:00pm
Harrison Center (1505 N Delaware St)
An inclusive dance experience for movers of all abilities presented in partnership with the Indy Dance Festival and ArtMix. Explore creativity, music, and movement in a welcoming, supportive environment. No experience necessary.
For accommodations & access need requests, please email [email protected]
Taught by Brandon Comer
Saturday July 18th, 10:00am-11:00am
Dance Kaleidoscope Studios (1125 N Brookside Ave)
Experience the joy of movement, music, and community in this gentle musical theater dance class designed especially for adults 60+. Participants will explore easy-to-follow choreography inspired by beloved Broadway classics while improving balance, coordination, flexibility, and confidence. No dance experience is necessary!
$
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