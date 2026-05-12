Indy Dance Festival Masterclasses 2026

Taught by Kylie Williams

Sunday July 12th 3-4pm

Hot Room Downtown (305 E New York St)





This Shapeshifting Series supports and supplements any fitness routine. This practice is for EVERYBODY!





It was developed in the early 1990s by Mary Jarvis, a devoted Hatha Yoga Practitioner of 41 years. Shapeshifting helped her to get out of pain and become whole again after suffering spinal injuries caused by a debilitating car accident. These specific body skills practiced in order are proven to increase strength, flexibility, posture, and stamina. Come soften your heart, expand your mind, and transform your body!





YOU MUST REGISTER FOR THIS CLASS via the HOT ROOM HERE: http://thehotroom.com/schedule