Inglewood Open Studios Membership

About the memberships
Valid until March 26, 2027
This is for the creators who define the city. As an IOS Active Artist, you don’t just show up—you lead. Join this level to put your work at the center of the Inglewood narrative, collaborate on city-wide projects, and amplify the authentic stories that make our community iconic. Let’s build the future of the local scene, together.
Valid until March 26, 2027
Champion the creators who make Inglewood iconic. Select the Patron membership to amplify local talent and sustain the programs that keep our artistic community vibrant. Your contribution turns inspiration into impact
Valid until March 26, 2027
Ages 18–25? Don't just watch from the sidelines. Get better acquainted with the IOS community and unlock unique access to the artists shaping our city. This membership is designed to help you bridge the gap between 'student' and 'pro' while surrounding you with a network that pushes your work forward.
Valid until March 26, 2027
Still in high school but already making artistic moves? Don’t wait for graduation to find your tribe. Join IOS to bridge the gap between your sketchbook and the Inglewood art scene. Get mentorship from working artists, exhibition opportunities, and a seat at the table where local culture happens.
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