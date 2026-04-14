Two Rivers Martial Arts

Offered by

Two Rivers Martial Arts

About this shop

Intermediate Student Uniform & Weapon Shop

7.5oz White Uniform item
7.5oz White Uniform
$45

White 7.5oz uniform. Includes top and drawstring pants.

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7.5oz Blue Uniform item
7.5oz Blue Uniform
$50

7.5oz Blue uniform Includes blue top & blue drawstring pants. Patch not included. Embroidery not included.

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7.5oz Uniform Pants (Blue or White) item
7.5oz Uniform Pants (Blue or White)
$37

7.5oz drawstring uniform pants. Available in White or Blue.

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Replacement Belt item
Replacement Belt
$10

Need a replacement or extra belt? We got you.

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Two Rivers Martial Arts Patch item
Two Rivers Martial Arts Patch
$10

TRMA Sew On Patch

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Plastic Kamas item
Plastic Kamas
$35

Perfect for beginners or practice.

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Tournament Kamas item
Tournament Kamas
$45

Tournament Style Kamas

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Black Belt Club Patch item
Black Belt Club Patch
$10

Only worn by Black Belt Club Members

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Competition Team Patch item
Competition Team Patch
$10

Only worn by Competition Team Members

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Global Karate Patch item
Global Karate Patch
$10

Only worn by Competition Team & Black Belt Club Members

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Uniform Embroidery item
Uniform Embroidery
$15

Uniform Embroidery is only for students who are in Black Belt Club or on the Competition Team. You should only purchase this if you have ADDITIONAL uniforms that need embroidery.

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