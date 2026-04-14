Intermediate Student Uniform & Weapon Shop

About this shop
White 7.5oz uniform. Includes top and drawstring pants.
7.5oz Blue uniform Includes blue top & blue drawstring pants. Patch not included. Embroidery not included.
7.5oz drawstring uniform pants. Available in White or Blue.
Need a replacement or extra belt? We got you.
TRMA Sew On Patch
Perfect for beginners or practice.
Tournament Style Kamas
Only worn by Black Belt Club Members
Only worn by Competition Team Members
Only worn by Competition Team & Black Belt Club Members
Uniform Embroidery is only for students who are in Black Belt Club or on the Competition Team. You should only purchase this if you have ADDITIONAL uniforms that need embroidery.
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