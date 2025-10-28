Interpretive Trail Hike-Winter 2025-26

INTERPRETIVE TRAIL HIKE

Sunday, January 4, February 1 1:30 to 2:30 PM

Join Rancocas Nature Center for an interpretive hike through our varied habitats. It’s a great way to become familiar with the trails. You can bring a camera and/or binoculars as we’ll be sure to stop at scenic spots along the way. The hike is suitable for all ages 5+, so you’ll need a child carrier to transport younger children. Registration is limited to 20 participants. Program is free; Rancocas Nature Center membership or a donation is suggested.