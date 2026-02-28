Intro to Agni w/ Mirna of Mir Botanica! | March Care Rituals @ Home

About this event
If you have access to financial privilege and/or disposable resources, you're invited to donate to continue making this work sustainable and accessible. If you experience food or housing insecurity, or if disability affects your capacity to make enough income to meet basic needs, please pay less on the scale, including zero.
You will not need to "prove" where you are on this scale, nor will we ask for that information. This is a trust-based system in which our ask is for honesty with yourself.
If it's between this class and eating or this class and peace of mind about your bills, pay less, or nothing. If you can pay and not have to worry about your basic needs after, you're invited to contribute. You can explore the further tiers for more guidance if you're unsure how to locate yourself on the sliding scale.
This tier is for folks who: • identify as Black or Indigenous • are disabled or have a disability • identify as trans, genderfluid, nonbinary, or gender-nonconforming • are survivors of gender-based violence • whose im/migrant status/experience hinders your access to resources • have been displaced by the fires • are not always able to meet basic needs (food, housing, transport, etc.) Giving at this tier honors that everything starts with a vision.
This tier is for folks who: may stress about basic needs but regularly get them met (food, housing, transport, etc.). Giving at this tier honors how grounding together and meeting each other where we're at nourishes a foundation for community care.
This tier is for folks who: may comfortably get their basic needs met and have little expendable income. Giving at this tier honors how connection helps our resources go even further, no matter how much you're able to contribute.
This tier is for folks who: comfortably get their basic needs met • have regular expendable income • have access to generational wealth and are committed to redistributing resources as part of their role in cultivating equitable communities. Giving at this tier honors the refilling and restoration practices needed for sustainable action.
This tier is a commitment to collective care by directly sustaining our ability to continue hosting free and low-cost programming. This tier is for folks who would like to sponsor tickets for this and future events. This tier is for any companies that would pay for their employees to take this course as part of their own professional development. Giving at this tier honors the true fiscal cost of this program, and is a reflection of affirming collective care through aligned action.
