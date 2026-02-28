Intro to Agni w/ Mirna of Mir Botanica! | March Care Rituals @ Home

If you have access to financial privilege and/or disposable resources, you're invited to donate to continue making this work sustainable and accessible. If you experience food or housing insecurity, or if disability affects your capacity to make enough income to meet basic needs, please pay less on the scale, including zero.

You will not need to "prove" where you are on this scale, nor will we ask for that information. This is a trust-based system in which our ask is for honesty with yourself.

If it's between this class and eating or this class and peace of mind about your bills, pay less, or nothing. If you can pay and not have to worry about your basic needs after, you're invited to contribute. You can explore the further tiers for more guidance if you're unsure how to locate yourself on the sliding scale.