Introduction to Bodywork for the Breastfeeding Infant: A Multidisciplinary Overview

About this event
This ticket price is only available to Professional and Provider-level members. If you can't add this to your cart, it's because you're not yet a paid member. Purchase your annual membership and then buy your ticket. https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/new-jersey-breastfeeding-coalition-membership
Must be a NJBC Community Member AND WIC Staff Member, IBCLC Student, or Volunteer Breastfeeding Counselor to purchase this ticket.
If you can't add this to your cart, it's because you're not a paid member. Sign up for your annual membership and then buy your ticket. https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/new-jersey-breastfeeding-coalition-membership
If you can't add this to your cart, it's because you're not yet a paid member. Purchase your annual membership and then buy your ticket. https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/new-jersey-breastfeeding-coalition-membership
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!