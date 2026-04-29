New Jersey Breastfeeding Coalition

Hosted by

New Jersey Breastfeeding Coalition

About this event

Introduction to Bodywork for the Breastfeeding Infant: A Multidisciplinary Overview

NJBC Professional & Provider Members
$15
Members only

This ticket price is only available to Professional and Provider-level members. If you can't add this to your cart, it's because you're not yet a paid member. Purchase your annual membership and then buy your ticket. https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/new-jersey-breastfeeding-coalition-membership

Community & Non-NJBC Members
$25
WIC Staff, IBCLC Students, Volunteer BF Counselors
$10
Members only

Must be a NJBC Community Member AND WIC Staff Member, IBCLC Student, or Volunteer Breastfeeding Counselor to purchase this ticket.

If you can't add this to your cart, it's because you're not a paid member. Sign up for your annual membership and then buy your ticket. https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/new-jersey-breastfeeding-coalition-membership

Early Bird Ticket for Paid Members
$10
Members only
Available until May 31

If you can't add this to your cart, it's because you're not yet a paid member. Purchase your annual membership and then buy your ticket. https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/new-jersey-breastfeeding-coalition-membership

Add a donation for New Jersey Breastfeeding Coalition

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