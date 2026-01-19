Winner receives 1 40 oz. Stanley Quencher Protour Tumbler and 1 lulu lemon dual pouch wristlet in white. Serial number 30279. $2 donation per tip. Total 50 tips. Must be legal age to purchase. No individual tips sent. You are responsible for picking up item at Indiana Recreational Cheer, LLC. Any item not claimed within 30 days becomes property of Indiana Recreational Cheer Boosters. Must have proper ID to claim prize.