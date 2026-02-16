Fact-finding Delegation to Ireland on Sustainable Building Training Centers

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About this event
Ireland
-Three days of organized working tours and working sessions
-Hotel Accommodations (four nights): Mon - Tue (June 15-16) in Dublin & Wed - Thur (June 17-18) in Limerick, including VAT (excludes incidentals)
-Meals: Breakfast, lunch, and dinner (including Monday welcome dinner on June 15th and the closing dinner on June 18th)
-Ground transportation between program sites
-Excluded: Airfare and transfers to/from airports
-Cancellation: 50% refund if cancelled by May 12th.
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