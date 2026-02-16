Passive House for Everyone

Hosted by

Passive House for Everyone

About this event

Fact-finding Delegation to Ireland on Sustainable Building Training Centers

Dublin & Limerick

Ireland

Full Program Package Cost
$3,265

-Three days of organized working tours and working sessions


-Hotel Accommodations (four nights): Mon - Tue (June 15-16) in Dublin & Wed - Thur (June 17-18) in Limerick, including VAT (excludes incidentals)


-Meals: Breakfast, lunch, and dinner (including Monday welcome dinner on June 15th and the closing dinner on June 18th)


-Ground transportation between program sites


-Excluded: Airfare and transfers to/from airports


-Cancellation: 50% refund if cancelled by May 12th.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!