Fact-finding Delegation to Ireland on Sustainable Building Training Centers

-Three days of organized working tours and working sessions





-Hotel Accommodations (four nights): Mon - Tue (June 15-16) in Dublin & Wed - Thur (June 17-18) in Limerick, including VAT (excludes incidentals)





-Meals: Breakfast, lunch, and dinner (including Monday welcome dinner on June 15th and the closing dinner on June 18th)





-Ground transportation between program sites





-Excluded: Airfare and transfers to/from airports





-Cancellation: 50% refund if cancelled by May 12th.