Idaho Drug Free Youth

Hosted by

Idaho Drug Free Youth

About this event

IYS 2026 - Staff Registration!

3258 W Lutherhaven Rd

Coeur d'Alene, ID 83814, USA

Youth Staff
Free

Individuals who are joining the team as Youth Staff!

i-Team
Free

Individuals who are joining the team as iTeam!

Adult Staff
Free

Individuals who are joining the team as Adult Staff!

Suggested Donation Add On: Saturday Night
$50

Suggested donation of $50 to cover the cost of early arrival Saturday night, if needed to arrive to training on time.

Suggested Donation Add On: '91 Club
$19.91

Join the Alumni Club! Receive two pins and a retro pink lanyard.

Suggested Donation Add On: Hear us Roar
$50

Join the '91 Alumni Club (two pins & pink lanyard included) and cover the cost of your staff manual & t-shirt.

Suggested Donation Add On: Go Bananas
$125

Join the '91 Alumni Club (two pins & pink lanyard included) and cover the cost of your staff manual, t-shirt, & meals for the week!

Suggested Donation Add On: Champion of the Camp!
$250

Join the '91 Alumni Club (two pins & pink lanyard included) and cover the cost of your staff manual, t-shirt, meals, & lodging for the week!

Add a donation for Idaho Drug Free Youth

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!