Idaho Drug Free Youth
Your gift helps Idaho teens choose a healthy, drug‑free path. 🌟 Every dollar supports leadership trainings, activities, and year‑round encouragement for students in grades 8–12.When you donate to Idaho Drug Free Youth, you:Equip teens with real tools to say “no” to drugsGrow positive peer leaders across IdahoBuild a supportive community where healthy choices are the norm.As an added benefit, your donation may qualify for the Idaho Charitable Contribution Tax Credit, helping you support youth while also receiving a valuable state tax credit.