Idaho Drug Free Youth

Membership

'91 Club Membership

It’s not an alumni club without you in it.Is iDFY apart of your story? Are you proud to call yourself Idaho Youth Summit alum? Were you a member of a chapter? Join ’91 Club today and be a part of preserving the cherished memories and ensuring that the spirit of iDFY continues for generations to come.Become a member of the ’91 club with an annual donation of $19.91.