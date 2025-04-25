Idaho Drug Free Youth
organization logo

Idaho Drug Free Youth

Subscribe

Idaho Drug Free Youth

Our mission

Idaho Drug Free Youth empowers youth to make healthy choices by promoting drug-free lifestyles through education, advocacy, and community engagement, aiming to reduce substance abuse and enhance the well-being of Idaho's youth.
Events
Events
Idaho Youth Summit 2026
Event
Idaho Youth Summit 2026
Jun 16, 1:00 PM - Jun 19, 12:00 PM PDT
3258 W Lutherhaven Rd, Coeur d'Alene, ID 83814, USA
Get your tickets
Event
IYS 2026 - Staff Registration!
Jun 15, 9:00 AM - Jun 19, 3:00 PM MDT
3258 W Lutherhaven Rd, Coeur d'Alene, ID 83814, USA
Get your tickets
More ways to support us
'91 Club Membership
Membership
'91 Club Membership
It’s not an alumni club without you in it.Is iDFY apart of your story? Are you proud to call yourself Idaho Youth Summit alum? Were you a member of a chapter? Join ’91 Club today and be a part of preserving the cherished memories and ensuring that the spirit of iDFY continues for generations to come.Become a member of the ’91 club with an annual donation of $19.91.
View membership
iDFY Lip Sync Battle 2026: Performer Voting
Donation
iDFY Lip Sync Battle 2026: Performer Voting
$70,552 of $75,000 goal
Donate today
Idaho Drug Free Youth
Donation
Idaho Drug Free Youth
Your gift helps Idaho teens choose a healthy, drug‑free path. 🌟 Every dollar supports leadership trainings, activities, and year‑round encouragement for students in grades 8–12.When you donate to Idaho Drug Free Youth, you:Equip teens with real tools to say “no” to drugsGrow positive peer leaders across IdahoBuild a supportive community where healthy choices are the norm.As an added benefit, your donation may qualify for the Idaho Charitable Contribution Tax Credit, helping you support youth while also receiving a valuable state tax credit.
Donate today

Our website

https://www.idfy.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
Powered by