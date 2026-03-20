Jam Jam 2026 Sponsorship Portal

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About this event
As the Presenting Sponsor of Jam Jam 2026, your support does more than power a single day of celebration. It transforms lives across our community. Every ticket sold, every tasting shared, and every moment of fun contributes to programs that provide stability, opportunity, and hope for families throughout our region.
Your investment helps Capital Area United Way strengthen local families and children in need, support programs that improve education, financial stability, and health, and build a stronger, more resilient community where everyone can thrive.
By partnering with us, your organization is not only highly visible and celebrated at Jam Jam, but also forever connected to the positive change your support makes possible.
Together, we are creating a brighter future, one that reflects the spirit of our community and the generosity of leaders like you.
Thank you for helping us make Jam Jam 2026 an event that matters for today and for the impact it creates tomorrow.
Be Part of the Energy Everyone Remembers
Evening entertainment is one of the most anticipated moments of Jam Jam. As the Evening Entertainment Sponsor, your company is associated with the excitement, celebration, and shared experience that brings the crowd together at the end of the day.
Memorable Brand Association
This sponsorship connects your brand to live music, high attendance, and peak energy. Recognition during the evening program ensures your company is remembered as part of the moment attendees talk about long after the event.
Visibility in a High-Engagement Setting
With stage recognition, on-site branding, and promotional inclusion, your company gains strong exposure during the most attended and photographed portion of Jam Jam.
Set the Tone for the Day
Afternoon entertainment sets the energy and atmosphere for Jam Jam. As the Afternoon Entertainment Sponsor, your brand is front and center as guests arrive, explore the event, and begin engaging with the experience.
Early and Sustained Visibility
This sponsorship ensures your company is recognized during the initial wave of attendance, when excitement is building and guests are highly engaged.
Support Community and Culture
By sponsoring live entertainment, your company helps create a welcoming and inclusive environment that encourages families and teams to stay, connect, and participate.
AMPLIFY THE ENERGY OF JAM JAM
Stage 2 brings its own energy, excitement, and crowd engagement throughout the day. As the Stage 2 Sponsor, your brand becomes part of the music, announcements, and community moments that define the Jam Jam experience.
STRONG VISIBILITY IN A HIGH-TRAFFIC AREA
Your logo shines on Stage 2 signage, with repeated emcee acknowledgements during performances and key program moments. This consistent visibility ensures your brand remains top of mind with thousands of attendees.
Premium Recognition Without the Top Tier
Perfect for companies seeking memorable, repeated exposure connected directly to live entertainment, community participation, and sustained foot traffic.
Align With Jam Jam’s Most Engaged Supporters
The VIP experience is designed for Jam Jam’s most dedicated supporters, sponsors, and community leaders. As the VIP Sponsor, your brand is associated with exclusivity, appreciation, and elevated hospitality.
Meaningful Relationship Building
This sponsorship offers access to key stakeholders in a more intimate setting, creating opportunities for conversation, connection, and long-term relationship building.
Premium Recognition Without the Top Tier
Ideal for companies seeking strong visibility and engagement without a presenting-level investment.
Sponsor One of Jam Jam’s Most Interactive Experiences
Cornhole is one of the most popular and engaging activities at Jam Jam. As the Community Cornhole Sponsor, your brand is tied directly to fun, friendly competition, and audience participation.
Visibility Where People Gather
This sponsorship places your company in a highly trafficked area where attendees linger, interact, and socialize, creating organic brand exposure throughout the day.
Family-Friendly Brand Alignment
Perfect for companies that want to be associated with accessibility, enjoyment, and community connection.
Support Families at the Heart of Jam Jam
The Kids Zone is a cornerstone of Jam Jam’s family-friendly atmosphere. As the Kids Zone Sponsor, your company demonstrates a commitment to children, families, and community well-being.
Positive Brand Association
Parents and caregivers recognize and appreciate sponsors who invest in safe, fun spaces for children. This sponsorship builds trust and goodwill with families across the community.
Visible Impact
Your support creates a welcoming environment that encourages families to attend, stay longer, and engage fully with the event.
Support Jam Jam’s busiest hubs
The beverage tent is one of the most visited points at Jam Jam. As the Beverage Sponsor, your brand is front and center at a gathering point where attendees naturally stop, refresh, and connect.
Consistent Brand Recognition
Your logo is prominently placed at the beverage tent, paired with multiple emcee shout-outs throughout the day. This ensures your sponsorship is highly visible and easily recognized.
IDEAL for companies seeking high exposure
This sponsorship offers steady traffic, frequent interactions, and strong visibility. It’s a great fit for brands wanting approachable and accessible engagement.
Create a standout interactive experience
The Shooting Range Sponsor supports a unique, high-engagement attraction featuring airsoft or nerf-style games where attendees compete for prizes. This hands-on activity draws strong traffic and participation.
Two spaces for twice the visibility
Your sponsorship includes a 10x10 tent space for your cooking team and an additional 10x10 space for the shooting range activation, both featuring your branding and signage.
perfect for companies wanting active brand engagement
Ideal for sponsors who want to offer attendees something bold, memorable, and interactive while benefiting from consistent foot traffic.
Showcase your brand with community impact
The Car Show Sponsor brings a high-interest attraction to Jam Jam by featuring select vehicles from the sponsor’s car show events. This unique display sparks conversation, crowds, and photo opportunities.
Double-impact activation
Your sponsorship includes a 10x10 tent space for your cooking team plus a dedicated 10x10 showcase area for featured cars, complete with branded signage and emcee recognition.
IDEAL for brands with a story to tell
Perfect for sponsors looking to highlight a signature fundraiser, attract enthusiasts, and engage attendees with something visually exciting and distinctive.
BRING the cool factor to jam jam
Snow-cones are a fan favorite for families and kids of all ages. As the Snow Cone Sponsor, your brand is tied to a refreshing, fun attraction that attendees look forward to year after year.
VISIBLE at every serving
Your logo is printed on snow-cone cups and featured on signage at the Snow Cone Station. Emcee announcements reinforce your sponsorship as attendees line up and cool down.
A family-friendly brand opportunity
Perfect for companies that want to support a beloved activation with strong visual impressions and nonstop traffic.
Be part of jam jam’s most shareable moments
The photo booth is one of the most interactive and memorable spots at Jam Jam. As the Photo Booth Sponsor, your brand is captured in every printed keepsake and shared moment.
Branding that lasts beyond the event
Your logo appears on every photo frame printed during the event and on signage at the booth, creating take-home memories that extend visibility long after Jam Jam ends.
Ideal for companies seeking shareable engagement
Great for sponsors wanting direct interaction, fun visibility, and organic brand exposure across hundreds of attendee photos.
Be Part of a Shared Experience
Lunch is a natural gathering point at Jam Jam. As the Lunch Time Sponsor, your company is associated with a moment when attendees come together to relax, connect, and enjoy the event.
Consistent Brand Exposure
This sponsorship provides steady visibility during one of the busiest and most active parts of the day.
Practical Support With Strong Recognition
Ideal for companies that want their sponsorship to feel both impactful and highly visible.
Support financial stability & economic mobility
Jambalaya Jam is more than a community celebration, it directly supports initiatives that build financial stability and long-term economic mobility for low-to-moderate income families in our region. As the Economic Mobility Sponsor, your institution strengthens programs that provide financial education, free tax preparation, and access to safe and affordable banking.
Visible in the Community Impact Circle
Your sponsorship is featured in the Community Impact Circle, a high-traffic area designed to highlight the mission-driven work made possible through Jam Jam. This placement aligns your brand with resources that empower individuals and families to achieve long-term financial security.
A Meaningful Community Investment
This sponsorship demonstrates a strong commitment to expanding financial well-being across our community. It also supports Community Reinvestment Act (CRA) goals by helping ensure residents have the tools, knowledge, and opportunities needed to thrive.
Directly supports the cooking teams and tradition of Jam Jam. Includes strong on site visibility and recognition throughout the event.
Supports essential elements tied directly to the cooking experience. Includes recognition connected to Jam Jam’s most iconic feature - the jambalaya cooking itself.
Celebrates the local flavor and special details that make Jam Jam unique. Ideal for companies wanting to show hometown pride.
Recognition as the sponsor supporting staff and volunteers who make Jam Jam possible. Includes on-site recognition and event visibility.
Includes enhanced team recognition, additional visibility, and increased engagement opportunities for employees and supporters.
Includes one cooking team entry, event recognition, and a fun team-building opportunity that directly supports United Way’s mission.
Add an additional Cooking Team. Please review Sponsor Packet for included perks per level before purchasing add-ons.
Add an additional Cornhole Team. Please review Sponsor Packet for included perks per level before purchasing add-ons.
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