Princesses and Ladies Inc.

Hosted by

Princesses and Ladies Inc.

About this event

Jamaica Day 2026

Jerk Chicken - Leg and Thigh w/Rice & Peas (C)
$15

C is for cabbage, P is for plantains, B is for both cabbage and plantains. Meal comes with the option chosen.

Jerk Chicken - Leg and Thigh w/Rice & Peas (P)
$15

C is for cabbage, P is for plantains, B is for both cabbage and plantains. Meal comes with the option chosen.

Jerk Chicken - Leg and Thigh w/Rice & Peas (B)
$18

C is for cabbage, P is for plantains, B is for both cabbage and plantains. Meal comes with the option chosen.

Jerk Chicken - Leg and Thigh w/White Rice (C)
$15

C is for cabbage, P is for plantains, B is for both cabbage and plantains. Meal comes with the option chosen.

Jerk Chicken - Leg and Thigh w/White Rice (P)
$15

C is for cabbage, P is for plantains, B is for both cabbage and plantains. Meal comes with the option chosen.

Jerk Chicken - Leg and Thigh w/White Rice (B)
$18

C is for cabbage, P is for plantains, B is for both cabbage and plantains. Meal comes with the option chosen.

Jerk Chicken - Breast w/Rice & Peas (C)
$15

C is for cabbage, P is for plantains, B is for both cabbage and plantains. Meal comes with the option chosen.

Jerk Chicken - Breast w/Rice & Peas (P)
$15

C is for cabbage, P is for plantains, B is for both cabbage and plantains. Meal comes with the option chosen.

Jerk Chicken - Breast w/Rice & Peas (B)
$18

C is for cabbage, P is for plantains, B is for both cabbage and plantains. Meal comes with the option chosen.

Jerk Chicken - Breast w/White Rice (C)
$15

C is for cabbage, P is for plantains, B is for both cabbage and plantains. Meal comes with the option chosen.

Jerk Chicken - Breast w/White Rice (P)
$15

C is for cabbage, P is for plantains, B is for both cabbage and plantains. Meal comes with the option chosen.

Jerk Chicken - Breast w/White Rice (B)
$18

C is for cabbage, P is for plantains, B is for both cabbage and plantains. Meal comes with the option chosen.

Curry Chicken w/Rice & Peas (C)
$15

C is for cabbage, P is for plantains, B is for both cabbage and plantains. Meal comes with the option chosen.

Curry Chicken w/Rice & Peas (P)
$15

C is for cabbage, P is for plantains, B is for both cabbage and plantains. Meal comes with the option chosen.

Curry Chicken w/Rice & Peas (B)
$18

C is for cabbage, P is for plantains, B is for both cabbage and plantains. Meal comes with the option chosen.

Curry Chicken w/White Rice (C)
$15

C is for cabbage, P is for plantains, B is for both cabbage and plantains. Meal comes with the option chosen.

Curry Chicken w/White Rice (P)
$15

C is for cabbage, P is for plantains, B is for both cabbage and plantains. Meal comes with the option chosen.

Curry Chicken w/White Rice (B)
$18

C is for cabbage, P is for plantains, B is for both cabbage and plantains. Meal comes with the option chosen.

Steamed Snapper Fillet w/Rice & Peas (C)
$20

C is for cabbage, P is for plantains, B is for both cabbage and plantains. Meal comes with the option chosen.

Steamed Snapper Fillet w/Rice & Peas (P)
$20

C is for cabbage, P is for plantains, B is for both cabbage and plantains. Meal comes with the option chosen.

Add a donation for Princesses and Ladies Inc.

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!