About this event
472 Powder Springs St SW, Marietta, GA 30060, USA
General Admission includes performances by GSO Jazz, and GYSO Honors String Quartet, Bourbon Tasting, and more at the picturesque Brumby Hall & Gardens. Don your favorite Derby attire to enjoy this evening under the stars.
Includes one event ticket plus recognition on event signage.
If you are unable to attend the event, please consider supporting the programs of GSO and GYSO by giving a 100% tax deductible donation.
Run for the Roses Sponsorship includes:
Blue Ribbon Presenting Sponsorship includes:
Blue Ribbon Presenting Sponsorship includes:
The Bar Sponsorship includes:
Entertainment Sponsorship includes:
Entertainment Sponsorship includes:
Jazz & Juleps Supporter includes:
$
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