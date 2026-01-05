Georgia Symphony Orchestra

Hosted by

Georgia Symphony Orchestra

About this event

Jazz & Juleps

The Gardens at Brumby Hall

472 Powder Springs St SW, Marietta, GA 30060, USA

General Admission
$75

General Admission includes performances by GSO Jazz, and GYSO Honors String Quartet, Bourbon Tasting, and more at the picturesque Brumby Hall & Gardens. Don your favorite Derby attire to enjoy this evening under the stars.

Friends of GSO Sponsor
$250

Includes one event ticket plus recognition on event signage.

Support the Music
$250

If you are unable to attend the event, please consider supporting the programs of GSO and GYSO by giving a 100% tax deductible donation.

Run for the Roses Presenting Sponsor
$5,000

Run for the Roses Sponsorship includes:

  • 4 tickets to Jazz & Juleps
  • 4 tickets to GSO 75: A Musical Celebration (5/23 concert Atlanta Symphony Hall)
  • Full page ad in May 23 concert program
  • Acknowledgment from stage at Jazz & Juleps event
  • Recognition in The Score newsletter
  • Logo on social media and event website
  • Press Release to local media for event recognition
  • Serve on judging panel for Derby Hat contest
  • Event signage
  • 2 commemorative GSO 75th Anniversary Season wine glasses
Blue Ribbon Presenting Sponsor
$2,500

Blue Ribbon Presenting Sponsorship includes:

  • 2 tickets to Jazz & Juleps
  • 2 tickets to GSO 75: A Musical Celebration (5/23 concert Atlanta Symphony Hall)
  • Half page ad in May 23 concert program
  • Acknowledgment from stage at Jazz & Juleps event
  • Recognition in The Score newsletter
  • Serve on judging panel for Derby Hat contest
  • Logo on social media and event website
  • Press Release
  • Event signage
  • 2 commemorative GSO 75th Anniversary Season wine glasses
Starting Gate Sponsor
$1,500

Blue Ribbon Presenting Sponsorship includes:

  • 2 tickets to Jazz & Juleps
  • 2 tickets to GSO 75: A Musical Celebration (5/23 concert Atlanta Symphony Hall)
  • Acknowledgment from stage at Jazz & Juleps event
  • Recognition in The Score newsletter
  • Serve on judging panel for Derby Hat contest
  • Name on social media and event website
  • Event signage
  • 2 commemorative GSO 75th Anniversary Season wine glasses
Bar Sponsor
$1,000

The Bar Sponsorship includes:

  • 2 tix to Jazz & Juleps
  • Logo/ name on signage at the Bar
  • Name on social, event website, on-site signage
  • Recognition in The Score newsletter
  • 2 commemorative GSO 75th Anniversary Season wine glasses
Entertainment Sponsor
$1,000

Entertainment Sponsorship includes:

  • 2 tix to Jazz & Juleps event
  • Event Signage
  • Logo on event website
  • Recognition in The Score newsletter
  • Serve on judging panel for Derby Hat contest
  • 2 commemorative GSO 75th Anniversary Season wine glasses
Catering Co-sponsor
$1,000

Entertainment Sponsorship includes:

  • 2 tix to Jazz & Juleps event
  • Name on signage at the Food Station
  • Name on event website
  • Recognition in The Score newsletter
  • 2 commemorative GSO 75th Anniversary Season wine glasses
Jazz & Juleps Supporter
$500

Jazz & Juleps Supporter includes:

  • 2 tix to Jazz & Juleps event
  • Name on event signage
  • 2 commemorative GSO 75th Anniversary Season wine glasses
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