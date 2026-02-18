Jazz & Juleps Silent Auction

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In person attendees: at the J & J registration desk, remote winners pick up at GSO Office, 36 Trammell Street, Suite, 100, Marietta, GA 30064
Starting bid
Brighton Jewelry Set – Bold & Elegant
Make a statement with this stunning Brighton set featuring a multi-strand necklace, matching bangle, and stud earrings. With vibrant coral-red beads and signature silver accents, this coordinated collection adds a pop of color and timeless elegance to any look—perfect for day or evening wear. Donated by Debbie McCracken
Starting bid
Vintage Brighton Bracelets – Timeless Charm
Add a touch of classic elegance to your collection with this pair of vintage Brighton bracelets. Featuring the brand’s signature craftsmanship and distinctive detailing, these beautifully designed pieces offer timeless style and effortless versatility—perfect for stacking or wearing solo. Donated by Debbie McCracken
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Crystal Ball Jewelry Set
Add a touch of sparkle to any outfit with this elegant Brighton jewelry set. Featuring a matching necklace, bracelet, and earrings, each piece is adorned with silver scrolled beads and shimmering crystal accents that catch the light beautifully. Perfect for both everyday wear and special occasions, this timeless set brings classic Brighton craftsmanship and style to your jewelry collection. Donated by Debbie McCracken
Starting bid
A rare find for Brighton collectors! This retired Barrel Bracelet showcases Brighton’s signature craftsmanship with sleek, barrel-shaped beads strung to create a timeless, versatile design. Its classic elegance makes it perfect for layering or wearing solo as a statement piece—truly a must-have for any jewelry lover. Donated by Debbie McCracken
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Deco Lace Set
Elevate your style with this elegant Brighton set, featuring Deco Lace Drop Earrings and a matching Deco Lace Bracelet. Delicate lace-inspired detailing and signature Brighton craftsmanship make this set perfect for adding timeless sophistication to any outfit. Donated by Debbie McCracken
Starting bid
Brighton Pebble Link Necklace
This retired Brighton long sterling silver necklace features alternating polished and cable-style links, evoking the classic elegance of designer pieces by David Yurman. A versatile statement piece, perfect for layering or wearing solo. Donated by Debbie McCracken
Starting bid
Silver Braided Wheat Chain
Elegant and timeless, this sterling silver braided wheat chain offers a sophisticated texture and subtle shine, perfect for layering or wearing alone as a versatile statement piece. Donated by Debbie McCracken
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Indulge in the ultimate self‑care experience with this luxurious beauty and wellness basket from Marietta’s premier medspa, Natural Glow Aesthetics & Wellness — where expert care meets personalized rejuvenation and a glowing, confident you.
This exclusive collection includes:
• One (1) Glow Facial — a signature treatment designed to reveal radiant, refreshed skin.
• Thirty (30) Units of Tox — smooth fine lines and enhance your natural beauty.
• SkinMedica Favorites Collection — elite medical‑grade skincare known for transformative results.
• SkinMedica HA5 Smooth & Plump Lip System — hydrate and define lips with advanced science‑backed formulas.
• SkinMedica Retinol Complex .5 — a potent anti‑aging staple for smoother, brighter skin.
• A Curated Candle from Minted Market — elevate your at‑home spa moment with soothing light and scent.
This basket is an exceptional blend of professional treatments, premium skincare and pampering touches — Bid now for a transformative luxury experience! Value $1183
Starting bid
Original Artwork of the Moor/ Van Perlberg House on Church Street where the GSO was founded as the Marietta Music Club in 1951. This beautiful original was created by Steve Dininno to support GSO's 75th anniversary season and was featured at the GSO Chorus Anniversary Songbook performance. Dininno is a Marietta-based artist known for his vibrant, expressive work that captures both energy and emotion through bold color and dynamic composition. Drawing inspiration from music, community, and the world around him, Steve’s pieces often reflect a sense of movement and storytelling that resonates with a wide range of collectors. His work has been showcased in local exhibitions and is also featured at dk Gallery in Marietta. Retail value $350
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Treat yourself to a perfect night out on the Marietta Square! Begin with an unforgettable dining experience at Mac's Chophouse, a beloved local steakhouse set in a beautifully restored Civil War–era building, known for its prime steaks, fresh seafood, and speakeasy-inspired ambiance.
Then, step just around the corner to the historic Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre, a restored 1935 art deco gem that now hosts classic films, concerts, and live entertainment in an intimate setting.
This package includes a $75 gift certificate to Mac’s Chophouse and two movie tickets to The Strand—everything you need for a charming, culture-filled evening in the heart of Marietta. Value $110
Starting bid
Tickets – Mean Girls at City Springs Theatre
Get ready to “raise your hand” for a night of laughter, music, and unforgettable fun! Enjoy two tickets to the live musical production of Mean Girls at City Springs Theatre in Sandy Springs, running May 1–17, 2026. Packed with catchy songs, clever humor, and high-energy performances, this is your chance to experience the iconic story of friendship, drama, and empowerment brought vividly to life on stage. Value $200
Starting bid
Item #12 Enjoy the ultimate Atlanta escape with this exclusive package! Spend one night at the Marriott Atlanta Northwest, complete with breakfast for two, and experience the thrill of Major League Baseball with two Atlanta Braves tickets for the August 28, 2026 game against the Colorado Rockies. Your seats include Xfinity Club access, offering premium views, upscale amenities, and a memorable game-day experience. Perfect for sports fans and a stylish overnight getaway all in one! Package donated by Marriott Atlanta Northwest. Value $750
Starting bid
Enjoy the “Encore” of the dance season from the best seats in the house! Enjoy four (4) premium Box Seats at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre on Saturday, August 8, 2026, and witness Emmy® winner Derek Hough in a breathtaking fusion of ballroom, salsa, hip-hop, and tap.
The Show: A high-energy celebration of dance and stagecraft.
The View: Exclusive box seating with unparalleled sightlines and a VIP atmosphere.
The Date: Saturday, August 8, 2026 | 8:00 PM
Don’t miss this chance for the ultimate night of rhythm, artistry, and exhilaration—bid now! Value $358
Starting bid
Item #14 Add a luminous statement to your collection with this stunning blown glass vessel by acclaimed artist Dale R. Molnar, celebrated for his mastery of color, form, and light. Presented by Robert Kent Galleries in Marietta, a local hub for exceptional art, this piece is a radiant example of contemporary glass artistry and refined craftsmanship.Donated by Robert Kent Galleries Value $160
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Escape to an unforgettable evening in Vinings with this perfectly curated date night package. Enjoy an overnight stay at Hotel Indigo Atlanta Vinings, where boutique style meets modern comfort, setting the tone for a relaxing and romantic retreat.
Savor a delicious dinner with a $100 gift card to Steak 101, known for its elevated steakhouse fare and inviting atmosphere. Then unwind with a bottle of Pinot Noir and a specialty candle to create the perfect cozy ending to your evening.
Whether it’s a special celebration or a much-needed night away, this package is your invitation to relax, reconnect, and indulge—bid now for the ultimate Vinings escape!
Vinings Date Night Getaway - sponsored by Cobb Travel & Tourism. Value $395
Starting bid
This once-in-a-lifetime opportunity begins with your own conductor's baton and a private conducting lesson at the GSO offices with Music Director Timothy Verville, where you'll learn the fundamentals of conducting and prepare for your big moment. Then take center stage at the Holiday Pops 2026 concert and conduct the Georgia Symphony Orchestra in front of a live audience. Whether you're a music lover or aspiring maestro, this unforgettable experience puts you in command of the music like never before. Value: Priceless!
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The Orchard Golf & Country Club is a private, 18-hole championship golf course set against the breathtaking backdrop of North Georgia’s mountains. Designed by renowned golf course architect Dan Maples, the course offers a memorable journey through rolling terrain, scenic vistas, and thoughtfully crafted holes that challenge and inspire golfers of all skill levels. Complimentary round for four, includes carts. Expires 4/30/2027.
Donated by Futren Corp. Value $400
Starting bid
Private Wine Tasting Experience for 20 – Total Wine & More
Enjoy a relaxed and engaging wine tasting experience for up to 20 guests at Total Wine & More. This private class features a thoughtfully curated selection and offers a perfect night out with friends or a special gathering. No expertise required, just a love of good wine. Value $400
Starting bid
Bring the beauty of live music directly to your home or business with this exclusive private concert experience. Host a talented musician from the Georgia Symphony Orchestra for a 45-minute performance tailored to your setting - perfect for intimate gatherings, celebrations, or creating a memorable atmosphere for clients and guests. We will work with you to select the instrument that best fits your event, ensuring the perfect tone for the occasion. Elevate your next gathering with the artistry and elegance of live music, performed just for you. Value $250
Starting bid
Savor the flavors of Marietta’s favorite culinary destination! This basket is packed with premium seasonings, sauces, artisanal pasta, kitchen goods, a bottle of wine, and a gift card to explore even more. Known for its exceptional meats, fresh seafood, and carefully curated wines, The Butcher on Whitlock brings chef-quality ingredients and local charm straight to your kitchen. Bid now for a true taste of gourmet excellence! Value $150
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Indulge in the very best of local luxury with this curated collection from the heart of Marietta. Whether you’re looking for a personal "glow-up" day or a sophisticated weekend outing, this basket brings the charm of the Square directly to you.
Your Marietta Day Out Includes:
Bid now to support our cause and treat yourself to the ultimate Marietta Square lifestyle! Value $489
Starting bid
Item #22 Petting Zoo Painters Experience - Zoo Atlanta Admission for Four.
Join the Zoo Atlanta Animal Care Team and one of their talented animal artists, meeting either the Zoo's "VanGoat" or "Baaahol" and take home a unique work of art created by the animal in this unforgettable experience. Experience takes place Saturdays at 3:15pm (subject to change) and requires advance registration. Gift certificate good through May 31, 2027. Value $215
Starting bid
Indulge in a perfect Marietta outing! Start with a $50 gift card to Douceur de France, a local favorite for flaky croissants, decadent desserts, and cozy European charm. Then, enjoy two tickets to Footloose: The Musical at the historic Strand Theatre (weekends May 15–June 7), featuring iconic 80s hits, dazzling choreography, and a heartwarming story.
From buttery pastries to toe-tapping tunes, this package is a winning blend of culture, cuisine, and fun—bid now for a memorable day (or night!) on the Marietta Square. Value $175
Starting bid
Unleash excitement with a Private Axe Throwing Party for 12 at American Axes in Marietta!
Enjoy a dedicated lane and expert coaching in a safe, high-energy environment—perfect for first-timers and seasoned throwers alike. Challenge friends or family in fun games and competitions, creating memories that last long after the final throw.
Perfect for birthdays, team-building, or a night out with friends. 🎯 Bid now for an unforgettable experience! Value $240
Starting bid
Five piece original art collection by local artist Ana Guzman. Ana’s art reflects the color, rhythm and vitality of her native Havana, Cuba. Her expressive, gestural style has been likened to “a jazz musician’s brush strokes on drums,” where movement and rhythm drive the image. Through line, texture, and bold color, she offers just enough information for the viewer to complete the story. The piece depicting musician Sergio Mendes was created for and featured in the GSO Jazz! Mas Que Nada concert this season. Value: Priceless
Starting bid
Item #26 This striking burnt orange leather bag, inspired by GSO’s 75th Anniversary, is handmade in Marietta, GA from American full-grain leather. With solid brass hardware, a rugged double-pull zipper, and an adjustable shoulder strap, it blends style, durability, and craftsmanship—a true standout for collectors and fashion lovers alike. Value $340
Starting bid
Savor the romance of Italy with an unforgettable evening of fine food and exceptional wine. This elegant package pairs a $150 dining experience at Modena Ristorante Vinoteca—known for its authentic Italian cuisine and inviting ambiance—with two outstanding bottles: a refined Soave Classico, crisp and beautifully balanced, and a bold Amarone, rich with deep notes of dark fruit and spice.
Presented in a stunning wine case, this collection is perfect for a special night out or an indulgent evening at home—la dolce vita awaits. Donated by Debbie and Tutt McCracken. Value $255
Starting bid
Four (4) Tickets to Atlanta Braves vs. Texas Rangers, Sunday July 19th, Chophouse Sec 158, Row 2, Seats 5-8. Each seat comes with a $15 voucher to use at the stadium. Braves Themed Gift Basket to go with tickets.
Gift Basket includes:
Braves Foam Finger, Blooper Plush Doll, Braves slogan License Frame, Big Boy Softee Ball, Teleties 3 pack Hair Ties, Wear 3 Necklace, Braves Baseball Canvas Tote AND 4 Braves Tix. Donated by Sydney Trew and Moore Colson.
Total Value $630
Starting bid
Discover the vibrant culture and quirky charm of our historic city with the Ultimate Visit Marietta Experience. This basket is a love letter to the Square and beyond, offering a perfect blend of fine art, local style, and legendary flavors.
What’s Inside:
Culture & Arts: Expand your horizons with a One-Year Family Membership to the Marietta Cobb Museum of Art, giving you unlimited access to world-class exhibitions all year long.
Marietta "Swag": Show your hometown pride with a stylish Marietta trucker hat, t-shirt, and pint glass, stickers, and postcards. Plus, take home the ultimate local icon: a Big Chicken plushie!
Dining & Drinks: Enjoy a sophisticated evening with a $50 gift card to Marietta Proper, and top off your day with a $15 treat at Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams. From date nights to family museum days, this basket is your all-access pass to the best of Marietta. Bid now to celebrate our community and take home this incredible local package!
Curated Shopping: Discover hidden gems and unique local finds with $50 to Market With a B.
Total Experience Value $297.50
Starting bid
Indulge in a curated collection designed for true wine lovers. This elegant Wine Collector’s Basket features three exceptional bottles—from the rare and refined Aonair, known for its limited-production wines with notes of blackcurrant and ripe cherry and a beautifully balanced, structured finish , to a celebrated sparkling selection from Schramsberg, offering vibrant layers of citrus, orchard fruit, and a crisp, toasty finish . Completing the trio is Illumination, a luminous Sauvignon Blanc–based wine prized for its bright acidity, fresh fruit character, and elegant complexity.
Thoughtfully paired with wine-inspired accessories—including a set of Salt Agate Coasters, a True 2-in-1 pourer spout for the perfect serve, a pair of Riedel Merlot Wine Tumblers, and Wine Away Red Stain Remover—this basket blends sophistication with practicality.
Perfect for entertaining or elevating your own collection, this is a must-have experience for anyone who appreciates exceptional wine—bid now and bring home a taste of Napa Valley elegance. Donated by Erica Stein. Value $210
Starting bid
Sparkle, sip, and savor with this irresistible trio of indulgence. “A Girl’s Best Friends” pairs timeless elegance with sweet delight—featuring a $250 gift certificate to Cumberland Diamond Exchange, a celebratory bottle of champagne, and handcrafted gourmet truffles from A Cacao Affair. The perfect blend of diamonds, bubbly, and chocolate—bid high and treat yourself or someone special! Value $300
Starting bid
A timeless treasure for book lovers and collectors alike! This set of four beautifully bound, sealed Easton Press editions features literary and historical classics, including Great Expectations by Charles Dickens, Lindbergh by A. Scott Berg, Cyrano de Bergerac by Edmond Rostand, and The Descent of Man by Charles Darwin.
Crafted in Easton Press’s signature genuine leather with elegant detailing, these volumes are as stunning on the shelf as they are rich in content—an exceptional addition to any home library.
Donated by Earl & Terri Reece, Park West Vintage Value $391
Starting bid
Pair of Albert Giacometti style abstract musician figures - double bass and guitar, likely produced in the late 20th century, the artist pieces capture the mid-century modern aesthetic. Donated by Earl & Terri Reece, Park West Vintage. Value $350
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Lladro Porcelain “Little Mozart” – Signed, issued and retired in 1992
Celebrate the artistry and legacy of Lladro with this signed “Little Mozart” porcelain figure. Retired in 1992, this exquisite piece showcases the whimsy and genius of the young composer in delicate, masterful detail—a rare and highly coveted treasure for collectors and music lovers alike.
Donated by Earl & Terri Reece, Park West Vintage. Value $625
Starting bid
Rise up, Falcons fans—this is the ultimate collector’s dream!
Take your game-day pride to the next level with an exclusive collection of authentic autographed memorabilia from two of Atlanta’s brightest stars. This premium package features a signed jersey and helmet from standout cornerback A. J. Terrell along with an autographed football from dynamic tight end Kyle Pitts, one of the most electrifying playmakers in the game today.
Whether you’re a lifelong Atlanta Falcons fan or a serious sports memorabilia collector, this one-of-a-kind set is a showstopping addition to any home, office, or fan cave. Perfect for display and guaranteed to spark conversation, it’s a rare opportunity to own a piece of Falcons history.
Bid high, bid often—and bring home the pride of Atlanta!
Donated by AMB Sports & Entertainment. Value $540
Starting bid
Enjoy a full season of beauty, artistry, and unforgettable performances with the Georgia Ballet.
This package includes two season tickets to the 2026–2027 season, featuring a stunning mix of classical favorites and contemporary works. All performances take place at the Jennie T. Anderson Theatre, offering an intimate and engaging audience experience.
Perfect for a date night or a year of cultural outings—don’t miss your chance to be inspired all season long! Value $170
Starting bid
Take home a piece of horse racing history! This exclusive set features the 151st and 152nd Kentucky Derby limited-edition bottles from Woodford Reserve, the official bourbon of the Derby. Celebrated for their vibrant, collectible artwork, these highly sought-after releases are a must-have for bourbon enthusiasts and collectors alike—a perfect blend of craftsmanship, tradition, and Derby excitement.
Donated by Greg Mishkin Value $130
Starting bid
Hit it out of the park with this ultimate fan experience! Enjoy two tickets to an Atlanta Braves home game at Truist Park (200-level seats, date based on availability).
Your night out comes with a lineup of Braves swag, including an official cap, Michael Harris II “Scooter” bobblehead, ’95 World Series replica ring, Braves wine tumbler, Truist Park replica, leather-bound journal, MLB game day pouch with wooden luggage tag, Post-it cube, and classic Cracker Jack treats.
A grand slam package for any Braves fan—don’t miss your chance to cheer on the home team in style! Donated by Atlanta Braves. Value $651
Starting bid
Gather your friends for an unforgettable evening of elevated Southern hospitality with this exclusive Chef’s Table experience at 1885 Grill in Acworth.
Renowned for its fresh coastal cuisine, premium steaks, and warm, inviting atmosphere, 1885 Grill delivers a dining experience perfect for special occasions and memorable nights out.
This package includes a Chef’s Table experience for 10 guests, featuring expertly prepared dishes that showcase the restaurant’s signature blend of Southern comfort and coastal flavor—all served with attentive, top-notch service in a lively setting. (Alcohol not included.)
A rare opportunity to indulge in exceptional cuisine with your favorite people—bid high and make it a night to remember! Value $1000
Starting bid
From the 1898 Depot to the 1963 Big Chicken, Marietta is defined by its landmarks. This collection honors our city’s heritage—from its 1834 railroad roots to its status as a modern All-America City—perfect for any local history enthusiast.
Donated by Cobb Landmarks, Marietta History Center, Gone With the Wind Museum.
Value $245.75
Starting bid
Cheer on the home team with four (4) tickets to your choice of match—May 2 vs. CF Montreal or May 9 vs. LA Galaxy—and experience the energy of live soccer at its best.
This package also includes a mini ball autographed by Jay Fortune, one of Atlanta’s rising homegrown talents on the first team, an Atlanta United two-tone scarf, and Atlanta United clear bag.
Total value $290.
Starting bid
Savor the rich character of Oban 14 Year Old Single Malt Scotch Whiskey, a classic Highland whiskey known for its perfect balance of coastal and smoky notes. Distilled in a small seaside town, it offers layers of dried fruit, warm spice, honeyed sweetness, and a hint of sea salt, finishing smooth and slightly smoky. A refined choice for both seasoned Scotch lovers and those discovering single malts.
Donated by Jeff & Rose Whittingham
Value $90
Starting bid
Turn heads with this bold pink crin fascinator, featuring a striking oversized flower for a dramatic, fashion-forward look. Handcrafted locally by Art of Hats Studio, it’s the perfect statement piece for race day, weddings, or any occasion that calls for standout style. Donated by Elena Wittman. Value $45
Starting bid
Sweeten your celebration with this delightful dessert bundle! Enjoy a tower of three delicious bundt cakes paired with a $50 gift card to Nothing Bundt Cakes, so the treats don’t have to stop here. Serve it all up in style on a whimsical cake plate that cheerfully declares “Happy Everything!”—perfect for birthdays, gatherings, or any moment worth celebrating. Donated by Nothing Bundt Cakes and Crystal McNair Value $115
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