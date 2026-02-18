Jazz & Juleps Silent Auction

Indulge in the ultimate self‑care experience with this luxurious beauty and wellness basket from Marietta’s premier medspa, Natural Glow Aesthetics & Wellness — where expert care meets personalized rejuvenation and a glowing, confident you.

This exclusive collection includes:

• One (1) Glow Facial — a signature treatment designed to reveal radiant, refreshed skin.

• Thirty (30) Units of Tox — smooth fine lines and enhance your natural beauty.

• SkinMedica Favorites Collection — elite medical‑grade skincare known for transformative results.

• SkinMedica HA5 Smooth & Plump Lip System — hydrate and define lips with advanced science‑backed formulas.

• SkinMedica Retinol Complex .5 — a potent anti‑aging staple for smoother, brighter skin.

• A Curated Candle from Minted Market — elevate your at‑home spa moment with soothing light and scent.





This basket is an exceptional blend of professional treatments, premium skincare and pampering touches — Bid now for a transformative luxury experience! Value $1183