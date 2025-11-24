Job Postings and Advertisements

Hosted by
About this event
Job postings are shared exclusively with CIT members. If your company or college would like to post a job, we’ll send it out once the posting fee is received. Requests are typically processed within 1 business day.
If you have any questions or need more information, feel free to reach out to our CIT Treasurer at [email protected]
Job postings are available on the CIT website for anyone to view. Your company or college can have a posting listed once the posting fee is received. We will process your request within 24 business hours.
The posting will stay on the website until the specified deadline and will be removed afterward unless you request an extension, which may include an additional fee.
If you have any questions or need more information, please feel free to reach out to our CIT Treasurer at [email protected]
Job postings will be available on the CIT website for anyone to view. In addition, CIT will send the posting via email to CIT members only. Your company or college can have a posting listed once the posting fee is received.
We will process your request within 24 business hours.
The posting will stay on the website until the specified deadline and will be removed afterward unless you request an extension, which may include an additional fee.
If you have any questions or need more information, please feel free to reach out to our CIT Treasurer at [email protected]
Advertisements are sent via email exclusively to CIT members. If your company or college would like to post, we will send it out once the posting fee has been received. Requests are typically processed within one business day.
If you have any questions or need more information, please feel free to reach out to our CIT Treasurer at [email protected]
Advertisements are posted on the CIT website for anyone to view. If your company or college would like to post, we will make it live once the posting fee has been received. Requests are typically processed within one business day.
Postings will be removed after the specified deadline unless you request additional time, which may include an extra fee.
If you have any questions or need more information, please feel free to reach out to our CIT Treasurer at [email protected]
Advertisements will be emailed to CIT members and posted on the CIT website for anyone to view. If your company or college would like to post, we will share it once the posting fee has been received. Requests are typically processed within one business day.
Postings will be removed after the specified deadline unless you request additional time, which may include an extra fee.
If you have any questions or need more information, please feel free to reach out to our CIT Treasurer at [email protected]
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!