Chicago Jewish Alliance

Hosted by

Chicago Jewish Alliance

About this event

Join CJA to March in the Skokie 4th of July Parade

Lincoln Ave & Dobson St

Skokie, IL 60077, USA

Register Here
Free

Please register to let us know you’re attending.


Become an Event Sponsor
$180

An Event Sponsorship helps bring impactful CJA programming to life and strengthens our ability to serve the community. As a sponsor, you will be featured across all event promotions, including:


• Your professionally printed logo carried on sponsor signs seen by thousands along the parade route
• Co-branding on social media posts and event flyers

• Featured in CJA newsletters reaching over 2,500 people
• Acknowledgment on the event registration page and CJA website
             

After purchase, please email [email protected] with your logo and business name so we can proudly feature your partnership on all event materials.


For more information about event sponsorship opportunities, please reach out to our team and we will be happy to assist you.

Become a Security Sponsor
$180

A Security Sponsorship is essential to protecting our community and ensuring every guest can gather safely and confidently. As a sponsor, you will be featured across all event promotions, including:


• Your professionally printed logo carried on sponsor signs seen by thousands along the parade route

• Co-branding on social media posts and event flyers
• Acknowledgment on the event registration page and CJA website
• Featured in CJA newsletters reaching over 2,500 people
• Optional spotlight post on social media highlighting your commitment to Jewish safety


After purchase, please email [email protected] with your logo and business name so we can proudly feature your partnership on all event materials.


For more information about security sponsorship opportunities, please reach out to our team and we will be happy to assist you.

Add a donation for Chicago Jewish Alliance

$

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