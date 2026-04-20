Join CJA to March in the Skokie 4th of July Parade

An Event Sponsorship helps bring impactful CJA programming to life and strengthens our ability to serve the community. As a sponsor, you will be featured across all event promotions, including:





• Your professionally printed logo carried on sponsor signs seen by thousands along the parade route

• Co-branding on social media posts and event flyers

• Featured in CJA newsletters reaching over 2,500 people

• Acknowledgment on the event registration page and CJA website



After purchase, please email [email protected] with your logo and business name so we can proudly feature your partnership on all event materials.





For more information about event sponsorship opportunities, please reach out to our team and we will be happy to assist you.