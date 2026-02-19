Join the CORE of Volunteers!

About the memberships
No expiration
Support CORE’s growth and sustainability by assisting with sponsorship outreach, donor engagement, fundraising strategy, and partnership development. Development volunteers help secure the resources that power our programs and expand our impact.
No expiration
HBCU College & Career Fair Volunteers assist with event setup, registration, recruiter support, student guidance, and overall event logistics to ensure a smooth and organized experience. They help create a welcoming, high-energy environment that connects students with colleges, employers, and career resources to support their academic and professional success.
No expiration
Assist with planning and executing the HBCU College & Career Fair Fundraising Gala, including guest services, registration, décor, logistics, and event support. Gala volunteers help create a seamless and memorable experience for sponsors, guests, and supporters.
No expiration
Men’s Conference Volunteers support the planning and execution of the conference by assisting with registration, hospitality, logistics, and participant engagement throughout the event. They help create a welcoming, organized, and impactful experience that empowers men through leadership development, personal growth, and community connection.
No expiration
CORE Voter Initiative Project Volunteers serve as nonpartisan community ambassadors who educate and empower residents with accurate information about voting processes, key dates, and civic engagement opportunities. They support workshops, outreach efforts, and community events to help ensure every eligible voice in our community is informed, prepared, and encouraged to participate.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!