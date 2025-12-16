Global Village Foundation

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Global Village Foundation

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Journey to Vietnam with Le Ly Hayslip : 2026

Reserve your Seat item
Reserve your Seat
$1,000

Reserve your place on one of Le Ly Hayslip’s 2026 Pilgrimages to Vietnam—meaningful journeys that blend spiritual tradition, cultural discovery, and hands-on giving with the Global Village Foundation (GVF).

This $1,000 deposit secures your seat while we finalize your traveler profile, rooming preferences, and trip logistics. Your deposit will be credited toward your final trip balance.

What happens after you pay

Within a few days, you will receive an email from us comprising:

  • The trip packet + next steps
  • A simple traveler information form (passport name, emergency contact, rooming preference)
  • The timeline for flights, visa, and required insurance documentation

Payment schedule (how we run it)

  • Deposit: $1,000 due at registration to hold your spot.
  • Final payment: Due 60 days prior to arrival.
  • If someone joins very close to departure, the prior trip policy required full payment immediately (we will apply the same approach to protect confirmed bookings).

Cancellation & refunds (important)

Cancellations must be made in writing.

Based on the prior trip’s policy, cancellation fees were:

  • More than 30 days before departure: 15% administrative fee of total cost
  • 30–21 days: 20% of total cost
  • 20–8 days: 45% of total cost
  • 7 days–48 hours: 75% of total cost
  • Less than 48 hours / no-show: 90% / no refund
    Note: supplier policies (airlines/hotels/cruises) can require modifications to these terms, and we will align final terms to the contracted vendors for 2026.

What’s included (at a high level)

Your final trip package includes: lodging, ground transportation, local guides, meals, and domestic flights (international airfare is separate).

What you’re responsible for

  • Passport validity: must be valid at least 6 months beyond travel dates.
  • Vietnam entry visa: a visa is required (we will provide step-by-step guidance closer to departure).
  • Travel insurance: comprehensive travel insurance is required, including coverage for medical evacuation by air if needed.

Tax note (keep this simple and accurate)

This deposit is a payment toward travel services and is generally not tax-deductible. If any portion of your total payment is structured as a charitable contribution under GVF’s final 2026 model, GVF will provide the appropriate written disclosure/receipt.

Da Nang Experience — Culture, Community & Connection item
Da Nang Experience — Culture, Community & Connection
$2,000

March 1 – 8, 2026

Spend one meaningful week in Da Nang, Central Vietnam, focusing on community, culture, and reflection.

This journey includes:

  • Time at the Village of Hope, meeting children and learning about GVF’s work
  • Cultural immersion into Vietnamese daily life
  • Exploration of spiritual traditions and local beliefs
  • Shared meals, conversations, and moments of connection

Ideal for travelers seeking a shorter, high-impact experience that blends travel with purpose.

🎒 What’s Included

Each journey includes:

  • Lodging
  • Ground transportation
  • Local guides
  • Meals
  • Domestic flights within Vietnam

Not included: International airfare to and from Vietnam.

💚 Travel That Gives Back

Half of each journey’s proceeds directly support:

  • Cancer patients
  • Mental-health patients
  • Orphaned children

Support is provided through hands-on giving during the journey.

Your participation directly contributes to positive change.

Limited Availability

Each journey is limited to 15 participants to preserve intimacy and meaningful engagement.
Once full, registration will close.

📩 For Details or Reservations

[email protected]
[email protected]

Vietnam Immersion — From South to North item
Vietnam Immersion — From South to North
$3,000

March 15 – 29, 2026

This two-week journey offers a deeper, broader exploration of Vietnam, beginning in Ho Chi Minh City and continuing through:

  • The Mekong Delta
  • Da Nang
  • Hue
  • Hanoi

Designed for those who want to experience Vietnam across regions, histories, and cultures — while remaining grounded in community engagement and giving back.

Perfect for travelers seeking a full, immersive, life-enriching journey.

🎒 What’s Included

Each journey includes:

  • Lodging
  • Ground transportation
  • Local guides
  • Meals
  • Domestic flights within Vietnam

Not included: International airfare to and from Vietnam.

💚 Travel That Gives Back

Half of each journey’s proceeds directly support:

  • Cancer patients
  • Mental-health patients
  • Orphaned children

Support is provided through hands-on giving during the journey.

Your participation directly contributes to positive change.

Limited Availability

Each journey is limited to 15 participants to preserve intimacy and meaningful engagement.
Once full, registration will close.

📩 For Details or Reservations

[email protected]
[email protected]

2) History, Heritage & Heart — Da Nang to Hoa Lu to Hanoi item
2) History, Heritage & Heart — Da Nang to Hoa Lu to Hanoi
$2,500

🟣 April 5 – 14, 2026

History, Heritage & Heart

This nine-day journey is ideal for travelers drawn to Vietnamese history and tradition.

Travel from:

  • Da Nang
  • To the ancient capital Hoa Lu
  • Onward to Hanoi

Along the way, you’ll explore Vietnam’s historical roots while sharing meaningful experiences that connect past, present, and purpose.

🎒 What’s Included

Each journey includes:

  • Lodging
  • Ground transportation
  • Local guides
  • Meals
  • Domestic flights within Vietnam

Not included: International airfare to and from Vietnam.

💚 Travel That Gives Back

Half of each journey’s proceeds directly support:

  • Cancer patients
  • Mental-health patients
  • Orphaned children

Support is provided through hands-on giving during the journey.

Your participation directly contributes to positive change.

Limited Availability

Each journey is limited to 15 participants to preserve intimacy and meaningful engagement.
Once full, registration will close.

📩 For Details or Reservations

[email protected]
[email protected]

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