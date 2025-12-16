Journey to Vietnam with Le Ly Hayslip : 2026

Reserve your place on one of Le Ly Hayslip’s 2026 Pilgrimages to Vietnam—meaningful journeys that blend spiritual tradition, cultural discovery, and hands-on giving with the Global Village Foundation (GVF).

This $1,000 deposit secures your seat while we finalize your traveler profile, rooming preferences, and trip logistics. Your deposit will be credited toward your final trip balance.

What happens after you pay

Within a few days, you will receive an email from us comprising:

The trip packet + next steps

A simple traveler information form (passport name, emergency contact, rooming preference)

The timeline for flights, visa, and required insurance documentation

Payment schedule (how we run it)

Deposit: $1,000 due at registration to hold your spot.

Final payment: Due 60 days prior to arrival .

If someone joins very close to departure, the prior trip policy required full payment immediately (we will apply the same approach to protect confirmed bookings).

Cancellation & refunds (important)

Cancellations must be made in writing.

Based on the prior trip’s policy, cancellation fees were:

More than 30 days before departure: 15% administrative fee of total cost

30–21 days: 20% of total cost

20–8 days: 45% of total cost

7 days–48 hours: 75% of total cost

Less than 48 hours / no-show: 90% / no refund

Note: supplier policies (airlines/hotels/cruises) can require modifications to these terms, and we will align final terms to the contracted vendors for 2026.

What’s included (at a high level)

Your final trip package includes: lodging, ground transportation, local guides, meals, and domestic flights (international airfare is separate).

What you’re responsible for

Passport validity: must be valid at least 6 months beyond travel dates .

Vietnam entry visa: a visa is required (we will provide step-by-step guidance closer to departure).

Travel insurance: comprehensive travel insurance is required, including coverage for medical evacuation by air if needed.

Tax note (keep this simple and accurate)

This deposit is a payment toward travel services and is generally not tax-deductible. If any portion of your total payment is structured as a charitable contribution under GVF’s final 2026 model, GVF will provide the appropriate written disclosure/receipt.