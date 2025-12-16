Journey to Vietnam with Le Ly Hayslip : 2026

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Reserve your place on one of Le Ly Hayslip’s 2026 Pilgrimages to Vietnam—meaningful journeys that blend spiritual tradition, cultural discovery, and hands-on giving with the Global Village Foundation (GVF).
This $1,000 deposit secures your seat while we finalize your traveler profile, rooming preferences, and trip logistics. Your deposit will be credited toward your final trip balance.
Within a few days, you will receive an email from us comprising:
Cancellations must be made in writing.
Based on the prior trip’s policy, cancellation fees were:
Your final trip package includes: lodging, ground transportation, local guides, meals, and domestic flights (international airfare is separate).
This deposit is a payment toward travel services and is generally not tax-deductible. If any portion of your total payment is structured as a charitable contribution under GVF’s final 2026 model, GVF will provide the appropriate written disclosure/receipt.
This journey includes:
Ideal for travelers seeking a shorter, high-impact experience that blends travel with purpose.
Each journey includes:
Not included: International airfare to and from Vietnam.
Half of each journey’s proceeds directly support:
Support is provided through hands-on giving during the journey.
Your participation directly contributes to positive change.
Each journey is limited to 15 participants to preserve intimacy and meaningful engagement.
Once full, registration will close.
Designed for those who want to experience Vietnam across regions, histories, and cultures — while remaining grounded in community engagement and giving back.
Perfect for travelers seeking a full, immersive, life-enriching journey.
Each journey includes:
Not included: International airfare to and from Vietnam.
Half of each journey’s proceeds directly support:
Support is provided through hands-on giving during the journey.
Your participation directly contributes to positive change.
Each journey is limited to 15 participants to preserve intimacy and meaningful engagement.
Once full, registration will close.
This nine-day journey is ideal for travelers drawn to Vietnamese history and tradition.
Travel from:
Along the way, you’ll explore Vietnam’s historical roots while sharing meaningful experiences that connect past, present, and purpose.
Each journey includes:
Not included: International airfare to and from Vietnam.
Half of each journey’s proceeds directly support:
Support is provided through hands-on giving during the journey.
Your participation directly contributes to positive change.
Each journey is limited to 15 participants to preserve intimacy and meaningful engagement.
Once full, registration will close.
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