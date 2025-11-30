Julia Eckenrode

Pictures don’t do this justice.

But you gotta look through them to see the optical versatility of this piece.





I want to hang it upside down in front of my window and just let it twirl… but I’d be terrified of it falling (strong though as this glass is). Perhaps a bit of wire and glue? I dunno. But to watch this piece dangle and slowly spin, shadow casting beneath or beside, would be the sort of thing that could waste a few hours without wasting a minute.





Infinite vast spiderwebs of rainbow etched light spinning inward, dancing with a sheen of light pretending to be shadow. Beauty is not in the eye of the beholder with this one … its just straight beautiful.





Shipping Included



