Julia Eckenrode

Pictures don’t do this justice.
But you gotta look through them to see the optical versatility of this piece.
I want to hang it upside down in front of my window and just let it twirl… but I’d be terrified of it falling (strong though as this glass is). Perhaps a bit of wire and glue? I dunno. But to watch this piece dangle and slowly spin, shadow casting beneath or beside, would be the sort of thing that could waste a few hours without wasting a minute.
Infinite vast spiderwebs of rainbow etched light spinning inward, dancing with a sheen of light pretending to be shadow. Beauty is not in the eye of the beholder with this one … its just straight beautiful.
This cup is extraordinary. It can sit in your cupboard and collect dust unassumingly for years. But retrieved for a friend, its significance is radical and, held in hand, reminds you immediately of how the light cracks and splinters through the perfectly smooth fabric of its self.
Julia did an excellent job balancing this glass into a strong, durable round perfect for your palm, perfect to swirl and gaze. The speckled yellow simmering through out adds a texture to whatever liquid fills the cup, or just let the light pour through onto your windowsill and watch the day pass in churning cracks of golden yellow.
This vase astounds.
Only in sunlight but very much in sunlight, a bleu shimmers through the glass that can accurately be described as astonishing. You’ll see is, sort of, when you look into the vase or directly at the side in front of you.
But holding it up to the light, look through to the glass on the side opposite you … the bleu that emerges from within the vase from the other side will have you spinning it hand; will have you seeking into the center – the bleu emerges, an evidence of the fabric of the universe, held just barely perceptible in the curvature of this sculpture.
Fill it with only enough water to reach the stem of a singular, perfect flower. Do not crowd this piece, it is trying to show you something.
