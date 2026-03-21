Juneteenth Gospel Interfaith Celebration (formerly Juneteenth Gospel Superfest: Interfaith Celebration)





Brings religion & spirituality together in unity and community through traditional, contemporary, and urban music, song and dance.. We will acknowledge and honor our community fathers and their fatherhood. It is a Concert and Community Reunion, family friendly event.









Echoes of the Stage goes LIVE at 2 PM! Featuring fan favorites, hear those magical voices once again from our beloved performers of past years.





Do not forget we are celebrating our 5th Season. Join us for the After Party Ticket .











